Celebration of Human Rights Day

By Alexis Benton

December 10, 2023, marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This document highlights that every person, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political beliefs, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status, is entitled to basic human rights.

According to the United Nations, the Declaration was officially announced publicly on December 10, 1948, by the United Nations General Assembly. This was the first time that fundamental human rights were to be universally protected. This year’s theme is set to be Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All.

In the time since the signing of this declaration, human rights have been more recognized and guaranteed across the globe. Even with global struggles, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the purpose of this declaration is to leave nobody behind.

The city of Milwaukee did not miss out on this momentous day as Human Rights Day was recognized in a celebration. The city of Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission and the United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee came together for this event. The event took place at Palm Garden at Turner Hall with a virtual option that was available.

Human rights are essential to promoting dignity, equality, and well-being of every individual. They recognize that all people are inherently born free and equal by transcending cultures, religions, and boundaries. By protecting fundamental freedoms such as freedom of speech, expression, assembly, and association no matter what a person’s background is, people are empowered to take advantage of these freedoms without fear of persecution.