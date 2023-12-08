It’s Open Enrollment Time: Here’s What you Need to Know to get or Keep Health Insurance

By Trisha Young

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

If you’re looking for health insurance, now is the time to enroll.

Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, and Medicaid renewal are underway.

Advocates warn that thousands of Wisconsinites may be at risk of losing their health insurance for 2024 if they don’t apply on time.

Open enrollment for the 2023–’24 ACA Marketplace Health Insurance is available on HealthCare.gov. To ensure coverage, starting on Jan. 1, consumers should enroll by Dec. 15. You can find plans as low as $10 a month.

‘It can feel uncomfortable’

Kennita Hickman is an entrepreneur and insured through the Affordable Care Act.

Hickman said she was fortunate to have a friend who is a health care navigator to help her find an option that worked best for her. She encourages others to do the same.

Health care navigators are people who can help you review insurance options and complete applications, often for free.

“I know it can feel uncomfortable to share your information with people, but I wouldn’t try to navigate all of this on my own,” Hickman said.

Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus

The open enrollment period runs alongside the phased Wisconsin Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus renewal and redetermination process taking place now through May.

Wisconsinites are urged to renew their BadgerCare Plus or Wisconsin Medicaid via access.wi.gov or call 800-362-3002 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where to find health care navigators

Visit Covering Wisconsin or call (608) 261-1455 or (877) 942-6837.

Visit Progressive Community Health Centers or call (414) 935-8000. Walkins are also encouraged at their Milwaukee locations at 3522 W Lisbon Ave. and 1452 N 7th St., Second Floor.

For more information

Do you have more questions? Visit Milwaukee Healthcare Partnership’s Milwaukee Enrollment Network page.