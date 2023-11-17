Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Milwaukee (and how to help your neighbors)

By PrincessSafiya Byers

and Meredith Melland

We’ve compiled a list of community meals and turkey giveaways before Thanksgiving and on Thanksgiving Day.

And we also offer tips on how you can donate your money or time to help keep people fed this holiday season.

Free community meals and giveaways

City of Light Church Grocery Giveaway: Saturday, Nov. 18

City of Light Church will host a Thanksgiving edition of its monthly Grocery Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 18 at 6725 W. Burleigh St. Register here. More information here.

COA Goldin Center Harvest Brunch Celebration: Saturday, Nov. 18

COA Goldin Center will hold a Harvest Brunch Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2320 W. Burleigh St. The event will feature live entertainment, a photo booth and a turkey giveaway. For more information, call 414-265-7689.

The Taylor-Made Foundation MKE Turkey Drive: Saturday, Nov. 18

Families can receive free turkeys at the Taylor-Made Foundation’s Turkey Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Brown Street Academy, 2029 N. 20th St. The distribution line will be located in the rear of the building on 21st Street. Fill out this form to volunteer. More information here.

Greater New Birth Church will hold a turkey giveaway from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8237 W. Silver Spring Drive. Each household is limited to one turkey while supplies last. A photo ID or driver’s license is required to receive a turkey. Volunteers are needed at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 to prepare for the turkey giveaway. More information here.

Hanan Refugee Relief Group is hosting a Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Salam Elementary School, 815 W. Layton Ave. Halal turkeys, dry and canned goods and winter kits will be provided to those in need. Individuals 14 and older are welcome to help set up and hand out items. Register to volunteer here. More information here.

The Gathering will provide Thanksgiving dinner for those in need from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at three locations: Ascension Lutheran Church, 1236 S. Layton Blvd.; Running Rebels, 1300 W. Fond du Lac Ave.; and St. Paul COGIC, 2661 N. 53rd St. More information here.

Families can receive a free turkey and free bags of food from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Atmosphere Church MKE, 929 S. 37th St. More information here.

Dr. Martin Luther Jr. Community Center will hold its annual turkey giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 at 1531 W. Vliet St. More information here.

Milwaukee Public Library Fall Harvest Community Meal: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Join the Milwaukee Public Library for a community meal and enjoy trivia and games from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Walk-ins are welcome while spots are available. RSVP here to secure a spot. More information here.

Missionary Currie for Women and Children Turkey Giveaway: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Missionary Currie for Women and Children Inc., is hosting a turkey giveaway at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, while supplies last. Sign up to volunteer here. More information here.

Launch for Life: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Launch for Life will give away free Thanksgiving dinner baskets from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 3041 W. North Ave. All baskets come with a turkey, sides and dessert. More information here.

Dominican Center Grocery Bag Giveaway: Tuesday, Nov. 21

The Dominican Center will hold an Amani Grocery Bag giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Dominican Center, 2470 W. Locust St. Amani families can receive a bag filled with all the fixings and a gift card. Registration is required. More information here.

Dream Team United MKE will hold its fifth annual free Thanksgiving Day feast and giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 at the intersection of North 35th and West Center streets. Volunteers are needed for Thanksgiving Day. Donations will be accepted until Saturday, Nov. 18. More information here.

Northcott Neighborhood House: Thursday, Nov. 23

Northcott Neighborhood House will give away pre-made meals from Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 2460 N. 6th St. No registration is required. Volunteers are also needed. More information here.

Information on food pantries

For food pantries: text your ZIP code to 898-211

IMPACT 2-1-1

IMPACT 2-1-1 will have the latest information on what food pantries are open near you. Text your ZIP code to TXT-211 [898-211].

Opportunities to help

Capuchin Community Services is accepting volunteers through Thanksgiving at its House of Peace location, 1702 W. Walnut St. Sign up here. More information here.

Community Projects for Seniors: Volunteer opportunities for Community Projects for Seniors’ Thanksgiving meal delivery and preparation are already full, but one-hour volunteer orientations for Christmas meal service are available at 10 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 18 and 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. More information here.

Ongoing donation drives

Winter Coat Drive: Drop off new or used winter gear through Monday, Nov. 20 at Joyce’s House Education Center, 5601 W. North Ave.; House of Vitali-Tea, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave; or the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, 2900 W. Vliet St. More information here.

All About Increase will be collecting hats, scarves and gloves for children and adults during its Second Annual Increase to Warmth Drive through Friday, Dec. 1. More information here.