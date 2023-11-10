One Year to Win Campaign Kicks off for 2024 Election

By Karen Stokes

Fired up and ready to go! On November 4th, Wisconsin Democrat volunteers were on hand to make phone calls and knock on doors around the area to meet with voters to inspire enthusiasm for the launch of the One Year to Win campaign.

From Milwaukee to Racine to Menomonee Falls, volunteers joined Democratic leaders to reach out to neighborhoods to have real conversations with voters about the issues that matter to them.

Volunteers will be joining Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and WisDems Chair Ben Wikler to launch canvasses in the Milwaukee area.

“I’m here to help to energize and give you everything you need to fight the good fight of faith and our politics to protect what we know that our constitution guarantees,” said First Vice Chair of Wisconsin Democrats, Felesia Martin.

The belief is that efforts taking place now, and all year long, by sharing information with voters and registering new voters may make the difference in being successful on November 5, 2024.

“We want to make certain that we leave it all on the line this time out on the field because we are truly not just fighting for nation but we’re fighting for our democracy, our rights, our freedoms to allow our citizens to live their best life to have a high quality of life and I believe that quality is rooted in the Biden/Harris administration nationwide,” Martin said.

“We are just over a year away from the November 5, 2024 re-election of the Biden-Harris administration,” said Crowley. “We’re knocking on doors and making phone calls not to just tell them the good news, not to just talk about the fact that we’ve been able to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, capping insulin, and not to just talk about the fact that we’re making sure that people have access to quality education, to quality healthcare. We have a lot to talk about in what we’ve been able to do in the past four years.”

Although on Tuesday November 6, Democrats had a successful election night, there’s still work to be done leading into the 2024 presidential election.

“This coming election, democracy is on the ballot, a woman’s right to choose is on the ballot, making sure that we can provide humanitarian aid to individuals here in Milwaukee, here in this state and across this world is on the ballot. It is time for us to step up and step out, show up and show out and let them know what Democrats are bringing to the table,” Crowley said.

“We can’t wait 30 days or 60 days before the election. We have to start right now. We have one year to win.”