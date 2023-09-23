Bad weather can have a substantial impact on construction. Discover three ways it can put the timeliness, safety, and quality of your project at risk.

Bad weather might be nice when you’re comfortably settled at home and don’t have to go anywhere. But when you’re working on a construction site, rain, snow, and extreme temps can throw a wrench in your plans. Let’s explore the impact of bad weather in construction and how it can affect the timeliness, safety, and quality of your work.

It Can Compromise Worker Safety

Bad weather can take its toll on workers’ health. Temperatures above 82 degrees Fahrenheit, for example, put workers at risk of heat illness and heat stroke. Meanwhile, temperatures below 31 degrees Fahrenheit can lead to frostbite and hypothermia.

It can also compromise worker safety. Rain and snow make construction sites slick and slippery. This increases workers’ chances of falling and injuring themselves. Fog, on the other hand, can make it difficult for workers to see, and they may accidentally walk into dangerous machinery or trip over obstacles.

It Can Lead to Costly Delays

Another way bad weather can impact construction is by causing delays. If the bad weather is pervasive, these delays can be substantial. This can impact a construction company’s ability to meet project deadlines, which can negatively affect client satisfaction and profits.

When it’s raining, construction workers may have to halt certain tasks. For example, they won’t be able to cast and pour concrete during wet weather, as the rain can affect the strength of the material. They’ll either need to temporarily pause work or utilize precast concrete in inclement weather to avoid issues.

Meanwhile, snow freezes the ground and covers it in a heavy white blanket, making it difficult to break ground on new projects. It can also compromise the functionality of machinery or damage materials like wood through contraction and expansion. Construction companies may need to delay projects to ensure the quality and safety of each job.

It Can Affect the Quality of Your Work

As mentioned previously, bad weather can damage materials. Damaged materials look worse than their undamaged counterparts. They may also become structurally compromised, which could lead to long-term safety risks.

Additionally, few workers enjoy toiling in a cold, wet, or windy environment, which can significantly reduce morale and efficiency. This can decrease the quality of the finished product.

Bad weather is the enemy of construction workers everywhere. But by understanding the challenges it brings, you can prepare yourself and your team to take on the elements.