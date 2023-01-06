Deciding on a new career comes with a lot of stress and worry. These tips will help you through the initial phases of finding a new career you’ll love.

If you’re feeling like your choice in career isn’t what you hoped it would be, it’s normal to feel a little bit trapped. Time and effort have gone into getting you to where you are now, so trying something new feels scary. You don’t deserve to feel unsatisfied in your career, and changing to something else isn’t as bad as it might seem. These tips for making a successful career change can help you get through the worst of the beginning stages.

Understand What Changes You Want

Before you shift to a different career, it’s important to analyze what it is about your current job that you dislike and what you still enjoy. It’s simpler to say that you want a change, but that could lead you somewhere that has the same problems that are making you unsatisfied in your current job. Take some time to think about what elements of your current career make you want to do something else. Understanding these issues will give you the best chance of finding a new, better career.

Consider How Your Skills Can Translate

Unless you’re OK with starting from the bottom of the barrel at a completely different job, you may want to consider how you can use your current job skills in a different way. For example, a programmer has many skills that are highly transferable to other industries. Maybe you want to start a career in cryptocurrency trading or cybersecurity instead. Pivoting your skills rather than throwing them away will leave you better off in the end.

Keep a Close Network

You can make any new job much easier by building a strong network of professionals that you keep in contact with. The old saying that it’s not what you know but who you know still holds true in many industries. Don’t be afraid to reach out to professionals in the fields that you want to move into. Most people in any industry will want to build their own networks with qualified professionals.

Don’t Give In to Doubts

One of the most important tips for making a successful change in your career is to not allow your doubts to take control of your thoughts. Starting somewhere brand-new will always make you question your own abilities, but you wouldn’t have gotten as far as you have if you didn’t offer something valuable. Doubting yourself will be the biggest obstacle to get over in your career shift, but you deserve to be in a career that is fulfilling, no matter what worries you might still hold.

Changing careers can be scary; there’s no denying that. With a few of these tips, you’ll have an easier time making that shift and getting into the new routines that will support you better.