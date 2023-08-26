Honorary Degree Recipient Doctor of Humane Letters

Jerrel W. Jones, a civil rights pioneer and unparalleled media pioneer, is the recipient of a 2022 honorary doctor of humane letters degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

A Milwaukee native, Mr. Jones’ business accomplishments include The Milwaukee Courier (1964-present) and WNOV (1972-present). He was the first Black owner of a newspaper and radio station in the United States. Mr. Jones became interested in print media through his mother, Dr. Mary Ellen Strong, who owned the Milwaukee Defender weekly newspaper — the only newspaper “of and by” the African-American community. He credits much of his success to his mother and his mentor S.B. Fuller, a renowned African-American entrepreneur who owned a national newspaper chain.

Through his leadership of the Milwaukee Courier and WNOV, he helped develop multimedia communications industry professionals in Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Many within the African-American community have long recognized that the Milwaukee Courier and WNOV give voice to their culture.

The impact of Mr. Jones’ work and influence is renowned. Given his strong presence in the Black community over the last six decades, he has played a major role in shaping politics and culture. Mr. Jones was one of the first to give airplay to Marvin Gaye’s album “What’s Going On,” as well as thousands of other Black artists (especially during the rise of Rap/Hip-Hop) who were not able to break into main-stream markets. He was active in the civil rights movement from the onset and has been instrumental in political campaigns from local offices to the presidency for decades. He also generously shared his insight and perspective with leaders from every business sector and civic and social organization.

Although he had to abandon his goal of completing college due to the demands of running multiple businesses and raising a family, education has always been of the utmost importance to Mr. Jones. He and his wife of 62 years, Earnestine, have five children all of whom graduated from prestigious schools.

In addition to his business and personal accomplishments, Mr. Jones has held international titles for chess and a black belt in taekwondo.

When asked to share a message with members of the Cardinal Stritch University Class of 2022, Mr. Jones remarked, “Graduating is your first step into the world. You still have so much to learn, but you now have a degree from a fine school.”

Cardinal Stritch University is proud to recognize Mr. Jerrel W. Jones, a humble pioneer who has focused his life’s work on building up the Milwaukee community and its members.