NFL preseason officially starts with Hall of Fame Game

By Chuck Duane Collier

The NFL preseason started August 10, 2023. The NFL is the most popular of the American sports and the NFL’s preseason start was highly anticipated by fans all over the country. The Jets and Browns played in the Hall of Fame Game. The Jets lost to the Browns 21-16. Star quarterback Aaron Rodger didn’t play in the game. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is entering his 19th year in the league. During Rodgers illustrious career he has thrown for (59,055) yards, (475), touchdowns and has a career passing rating of (103.6.). Rodgers had an off season last year, however; the Packers were rebuilding and had group of young receivers. If playing quarterback in the NFL was a game Of spades Rodgers would be one of the jokers. He would be the small joker and Patrick Mahomes would be the big joker. Aaron Rodgers will Silence his critics and win his second Superbowl this year.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid form the best quarterback coach duo in the league. Mahomes and the Chiefs lost to the Saints 26-24. Patrick Mahomes played the first series Of the game and looked a little rusty. One thing we know is Patrick Mahomes will be ready for the start Of the regular season. NFL analysts and fans alike Consider Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback in the world. Last Season he threw for (5,250) passing yards (41) passing touchdowns and was second in passer rating (105.2), finishing just 0.3 behind (Tua Tagovailoa). Derek Carr played well in his Saints debut. The Saints have been searching for a good starting quarterback since the retirement of Drew Brees. Derek Carr appears to be their man. Look for the Saints to be in the NFC playoff picture.

All eyes were on the first pick in this year’s NFL draft, Bryce Young as he Started in his first NFL game for the Carolina Panthers. Young struggled in his first NFL preseason start but showed poise and confidence; two intangibles that will help him reach his full potential. Packer fans have been eagerly awaiting the Jordan Love era. It officially started on August 11, 2023. The Packers beat the Bengals 36-19. Jordan Love looked more than capable of leaders the Packer to the NFL playoffs. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. All Packer fans collectively breathed a sigh of relief after Love’s performance. The defense played dominant football and showed their speed, strength and ability to force turnovers. The Packers secondary intercepted two passes and looked invincible in the win. The defense hasn’t looked this good since Charles Woodson and Clay Matthews played for them. Many NFL pundits think this will be a rebuilding year for the Packers. I disagree and opine the Packers will make a playoff run.

The upcoming NFL season will be a good one. It’s hard to determine which two teams will match up in the year’s Superbowl. I predict the Jets will face the 49ers, the Jets will win 31-21 and Rodgers will win his second Superbowl.