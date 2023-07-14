Quad Hosts Milwaukee Open House at Century City

By Karen Stokes

On Tuesday, Quad hosted an inaugural open house of QuadMKE, a recruiting and training hub located in Century City Office Tower, 4201 N 27th St.

Quad is leasing nearly 4,300 square feet of office space in the former Eaton Corp. building that serves multiple roles.

Community partners, city and state officials and neighborhood residents convened for the event to celebrate and learn more about Quads commitment to the Century City neighborhood.

Chairman, President & CEO of Quad, Joel Quadracci said, “This has all taken place from lessons learned, Quad is a learning company. We’re one of the largest employers in the state. We’ve recruited from this part of the city for years. I’d love to tell you we’ve always done it right but that’s not the truth. We took for granted the individual needs of people from this part of the community.”

The company is focusing on recruiting and training individuals in

literacy, work culture, and overcoming challenges. The newly designed office aims to serve as a gateway to entry-level manufacturing careers, as well as positions within Quad’s administrative and creative marketing agency units.

“The site also serves as a gathering space for Quad employees being transported to jobs at printing plants in West Allis, Sussex and Hartford,” Quadracci said. “Quad provides free meals in the morning for those workers.”

Quad MKE provides a company-run shuttle service from the near north side to select Quad manufacturing locations not served by public bus routes.

Quad runs what it calls its “Project Impact Program” for entry-level, part-time employees in the finishing department at printing plants in partnership with Running Rebels and JobsWork MKE.

The event featured keynote speakers and offered networking opportunities accompanied by refreshments and tours of Century City Tower organizations. Additionally, DJ Nic Stokes provided music throughout the event.

Quad serves more than 2,900 clients, Quad has approximately 15,000 people working in 14 countries around the world.

Removing barriers to employment is a primary focus for Quad MKE.

“We’re focusing on the challenges of transportation, skill building and safety by making sure we build a welcoming environment within our own four walls,” Quadracci said. “Quad has always been about being part of the community, it starts with being present in the community.”