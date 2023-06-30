Gilbane | CG Schmidt soliciting Bids for the Northwestern Mutual North Office Building Modernization Project

NOTICE FOR BIDS

Gilbane | CG Schmidt will be soliciting Bids for the

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL NORTH OFFICE BUILDING MODERNIZATION PROJECT.

Bid Packages in the July 2023 release are:

02A – DEMOLITION

03A – CONCRETE

04B – STONE DIRECT PURCHASE

04C – STONE INSTALL

05A– STRUCTURAL STEEL

07A – ROOFING

07B – FIREPROOFING

08A – CURTAINWALL – TOWER & PODIUM

08B – CURTAINWALL – PARKING STRUCTURE

09A – ACCESS FLOORING

09N – ENABLING FRAME DRYWALL

14A – ELEVATORS | ESCALATORS

21A – FIRE PROTECTION

22A – PLUMBING

23A – HVAC

25A – CONTROLS

26A – ELECTRICAL

31A – DEEP FOUNDATIONS

31B – EXCAVATION

32A – SITE CONCRETE

32B – ASPHALT PAVING

32C – STONE PAVERS

33A – SITE UTILITIES

All businesses interested in bidding as a Prime/Tier-1 trade contractor must prequalify to receive an invitation to bid. For an overview of the prequalification process visit: https://uqr.to/1k7j6.

We encourage City of Milwaukee certified Small Business Enterprises, and Wisconsin Unified Certification Program Disadvantaged Business Enterprises to participate. Please refer to bid documents for full SBE/DBE plan information which includes 25% Small Business Enterprise (SBE)/Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE).

Please contact Cheryl Janicki with any questions 414-287-2649 or via email at cjanicki@gilbaneco.com. We encourage you also to visit https://northwesternmutual.starssmp.com/ for registering with Northwestern Mutual as a potential vendor.