Gilbane | CG Schmidt soliciting Bids for the Northwestern Mutual North Office Building Modernization Project

NOTICE FOR BIDS
Gilbane | CG Schmidt will be soliciting Bids for the
NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL NORTH OFFICE BUILDING MODERNIZATION PROJECT.
Bid Packages in the July 2023 release are:
02A – DEMOLITION
03A – CONCRETE
04B – STONE DIRECT PURCHASE
04C – STONE INSTALL
05A– STRUCTURAL STEEL
07A – ROOFING
07B – FIREPROOFING
08A – CURTAINWALL – TOWER & PODIUM
08B – CURTAINWALL – PARKING STRUCTURE
09A – ACCESS FLOORING
09N – ENABLING FRAME DRYWALL
14A – ELEVATORS | ESCALATORS
21A – FIRE PROTECTION
22A – PLUMBING
23A – HVAC
25A – CONTROLS
26A – ELECTRICAL
31A – DEEP FOUNDATIONS
31B – EXCAVATION
32A – SITE CONCRETE
32B – ASPHALT PAVING
32C – STONE PAVERS
33A – SITE UTILITIES
All businesses interested in bidding as a Prime/Tier-1 trade contractor must prequalify to receive an invitation to bid. For an overview of the prequalification process visit: https://uqr.to/1k7j6.
We encourage City of Milwaukee certified Small Business Enterprises, and Wisconsin Unified Certification Program Disadvantaged Business Enterprises to participate. Please refer to bid documents for full SBE/DBE plan information which includes 25% Small Business Enterprise (SBE)/Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE).
Please contact Cheryl Janicki with any questions 414-287-2649 or via email at cjanicki@gilbaneco.com. We encourage you also to visit https://northwesternmutual.starssmp.com/ for registering with Northwestern Mutual as a potential vendor.