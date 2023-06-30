BlackEconomics.org®

In an April 2023 analysis brief, “Economics Before Education?,” BlackEconomics.org established that “knowledge” is the most important “thing” in the universe. This commentary is to suggest that “communication” must rank very high on the list of important things. Obviously, it is critical that we communicate important knowledge so that wo/man can continue existence on planet Earth.

If knowledge is uppermost, then the brain computer receives that knowledge via some form of communication, and then action or inaction ensues.

We are cognizant that the just-cited model applies ubiquitously to: Social and cultural knowledge in our homes and areas of influence (communities); academic know- ledge within educational institutions; and economic knowledge linked to production at enterprises.

Simply put, the knowledge is projected and absorbed by our brains inside our heads. As the saying goes: “Where the head goes the body follows!”

Observation of outcomes in our environment enables us to conclude that communication processes are effective because we continue seeing what we see. That is, we replicate or operationalize that which is communicated by media. These outcomes leave no doubt that much of the knowledge communicated through media is foul—at least from a Black American perspective. If you disagree with this assertion, then answer the following selected questions:

• Why do Black Americans experience so much discrimination?

• Why do Black Americans push back so softly against discrimination?

• Why is the Black American family structure so weak?

• Why are Black American areas of influence so fragmented and reflect such disunity?

• Why do Black Americans generally operate below the pinnacle in almost all fields except entertainment (cultural, artistic, and athletic/sports)?

• Why is Black America’s health so poor?

• Why is there so much Black hate that we murder our babies?

• Why have the above-described conditions persisted so long?

A partial answer to each of the just-posed questions is that “our minds cause us to be and act this way.”

The foregoing answer takes us back to our earlier point: The communication that we receive is effective (powerful), but the content (knowledge) that is being transmitted to our brain computers by way of that communication is largely very foul.

How do we address the foul content being communicated? We can halt consumption of external communication altogether or we can change communication sources and the related content. However, it is crystal clear that, to change conditions in America for Black America, we must act to ensure that the content that reaches us through communication is not foul, but favorable.

If we are true to ourselves, then we must admit that America has never really had our best interest in mind. Therefore, most of the information provided to us is designed to harm or destroy us. This is war! Yet, we continue to permit foul and harmful content to reach us through the full set of available communication platforms.

Again, if we are to change outcomes, then we must change the content that reaches our mind/brain computer/head via various communication channels. But to do all of this, we must first acknowledge the veracity of the knowledge that shared here and permit it to enter our minds and motivate appropriate action.

If you are not convinced that communication is important, then consider the total value of communications-related structures, equipment, and software that existed in the US during 2021: ~$3.7 trillion.(1) Also note that President Joe Biden just announced the intent to ensure that there is a continued ability to provide harmful and foul communication content to us. On June 26, 2023, he authorized $42 billion to maintain and expand communication networks.(2)

But it is not a one-way street. In this war of survival for Black Americans against competing and dangerous forces (mainly from the top (the one percenters)), a seeming strategic point of potential failure is communications. Consequently, we should urge our young minds to gain expertise in communication systems, equipment, soft- ware, infrastructure, etc. so that we can gain greater control of that direct line into our minds and lives that is so destructive. When we do that, then we will have implemented a strategy for helping turn the tide of the war against us.

B Robinson

063023

1 See The US Department of Commerce, Bureau of Economic Analysis, National Data on Fixed Assets Accounts. Specifically, Current-Cost Net Stocks of Consumer Durables and Private and Government Fixed Assets. https://apps.bea.gov/iTable/?ReqID=10&step=2 (Ret. 062723). Using these statistics, we produced the rough ~$3.7 trillion estimate of the total value of the existing stock of communications-related equipment, structures, and software in 2021.

2 See Tony Romm (2023). “Biden announces $42 billion to expand high-speed internet access.” The Washington Post, June 26. https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/06/26/high-speed-internet-white-house-announcement/ (Ret. 062723).