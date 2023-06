A total of 31 Lancaster students were surprised with a nomination (and by Perkins’ visit!). Each received their certificate in person from Perkins during Friday’s recognition ceremony, along with Brewers ticket vouchers.

The program is sponsored by the presenting partner of Milwaukee Brewers baseball, UW Credit Union, and recognizes academic achievement and effort. This year, the credit union recognized a total of 3,000 students from 65 Southeastern Wisconsin schools.