Bronzeville Center for the Arts Seeks Public Input, Releases Scoping Questionnaire

Questionnaire Intended to Guide the BCA in Design, Programming of Destination Arts Museum

MILWAUKEE – The Bronzeville Center for the Arts (BCA), in partnership with M&E Architects + Engineers and HGA, has launched a questionnaire to encourage feedback and engagement from those who live, work, partner and learn in Bronzeville. Results of the questionnaire will guide the BCA as it continues the design process and evaluates programming opportunities for its destination arts museum in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville District.

The questionnaire inquires about perceptions, motivations to visit, what makes a welcoming and inclusive experience, opportunities for programs and partnerships, and how the BCA’s destination arts museum can help revitalize and celebrate the identity of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville District.

“Feedback from this questionnaire will help us ensure that we hear from all interested voices,” said Robert Parker, Executive Director and CEO of the Bronzeville Center for the Arts. “From day one, the BCA Board of Directors has been clear about its commitment to engaging the community throughout the process of bringing this cultural and arts development to life.”

The BCA exists to increase the collective knowledge and engagement with African American art, art history and artists. The BCA’s signature project – a destination arts museum – will be located on a 3.4-acre parcel on the northeast corner of North Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the heart of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood. BCA’s vision is to transform the site into a campus to develop and house an art collection and programming space as well as a public plaza and garden.

Interested individuals can visit bcamke.org to complete the questionnaire.

ABOUT BRONZEVILLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Established in 2020, the Bronzeville Center for the Arts (BCA) was created to highlight and celebrate African American art. Located in Bronzeville – a historically African American neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – the BCA invites people of all ages to engage with its dynamic exhibitions and enriching educational programming. The BCA seeks to advance institutional equity, connect intergenerational audiences, and provide a place for people to experience intellectual and cultural exchange.

The BCA promotes current and future artists and art professionals by exploring and examining the history and heritage of Black artists. Central to the BCA’s mission is removing barriers from the enjoyment of art and forging a future that is more creative, connected, and historically informed. Bronzeville’s bustling entrepreneurial and artistic history serve as the foundation for the BCA, inspiring us to continue to honor and embody this multifaceted heritage. Learn more at www.BCAMKE.org.