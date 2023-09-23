How To Make an Apartment Complex Appealing to Renters

Renters often have several choices of where to rent an apartment. As the owner of an apartment complex, it’s important to make yours appealing.

If you want prospective renters to choose your building over other rental areas, you must make it stand out. You may have the lowest rent, but if the building and grounds aren’t safe and attractive, some people may rather pay a higher rent for a better place. Let’s look at some ways to make your apartment complex appealing to renters. This way, when prospects show up for a tour, they’ll want to sign a lease.

Improve the Landscaping

First impressions are everything, and landscaping is the first thing everyone sees when they pull into an apartment complex. There are several ways to make your building’s landscaping look lovely. Here are a few:

Keep the grass and shrubs trimmed.

Water flowers as necessary and change them with the seasons. Keep plenty of flowers in the ground and in containers for color.

Line walkways with landscaping stones or brick to minimize weed growth.

Make sure there are trees around the complex for shade.

If you or other workers at the complex can’t keep up with the landscaping, hire a permanent company to do so.

Install Bright Lighting

The cleanest building doesn’t show well with dim lights. It’s important that prospective and current renters feel safe in the building and outside. Add additional lighting where needed and always have fresh, bright bulbs ready to replace ones that are burning out. Walk around outside at night to see where any light may be missing.

Create Hangout Areas

Successful apartment complexes create a community. Providing tenants with places to hang out as a family or without the kids is a great way to foster that community vibe.

The best place to start is with an outdoor play area. Your apartment complex should have a playground so that when families are considering your place, they see that you show an interest in making a family-friendly atmosphere. Having walking paths outside near the play center is another way to promote everyone being together.

Inside the building, you can add simple things like a pool table in the lobby for all ages to enjoy. If possible, add a workout area, as they’re always a hit for tenants and a draw for new ones.

Stay on Top of Cleanliness and Maintenance

No one wants to live in a dirty building that needs repairs. Not maintaining your complex is a great way to turn off prospective renters.

Have a regularly scheduled cleaning service for the interior and exterior of the complex. Usually, the landscaping company can do things like power washing and weed pulling outside. Keep a list of what needs cleaning weekly and what needs checks, repairs, and cleaning each month.

Offer Parking Options

Give your current tenants and future ones adequate parking. Garages are preferable, but if that isn’t a possibility, a clean, safe parking space that isn’t too far from their building should be adequate for many people.

As you consider how to make your apartment complex appealing to renters, put yourself in your renters’ shoes and think about what your needs and wants are in the area where you live.