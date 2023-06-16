What is Freedom? Because of Them We Can

Freedom is a concept that refers to the ability of individuals or groups to act, speak, and think without undue external constraints or limitations. It is often associated with the idea of personal liberty, autonomy, and independence. The concept of freedom can be understood in many different ways, depending on the social, cultural, and political context in which it is used. In general, however, freedom is seen as a fundamental human right that enables individuals to pursue their own goals and interests, to express themselves, and to participate in the social and political life of their communities.

Freedom for Black people can be understood in different ways, depending on the context and the historical and cultural perspectives. However, at its core, freedom for Black people refers to the ability to live and thrive without systemic racism, discrimination, and oppression. This includes the right to equal access to education, employment, housing, healthcare, and other basic necessities of life, as well as the right to vote and participate fully in political and civic life.

For many Black people, freedom also means the ability to express their cultural identities without fear of persecution or marginalization, and the ability to celebrate their heritage and traditions. It also means the ability to advocate for their rights and interests without facing retaliation or violence.

Juneteenth, also known as, Freedom Day, is celebrated on June 19th. Juneteenth is an important holiday for many reasons. It serves as a reminder of the atrocities of slavery and its lasting impact on the African American community. It is a day to celebrate the resilience and strength of enslaved people who fought for their freedom and to honor the sacrifices of those who came before us.

It is a moment to recognize the contributions of African Americans to the fabric of American society and to renew our commitment to creating a more just and equitable future for all. As we continue to work towards a more just and equitable society, Juneteenth serves as a call to action to confront systemic racism and promote equality for all.

Celebrate with love.