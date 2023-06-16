MKE Mobile Crisis: Strengthening Mental Health Response Through Collaboration and Outreach

By Karen Stokes

Milwaukee (MKE) Mobile Crisis, previously known as the Children’s Mobile Crisis Team (CMC), is a licensed mental health crisis team operating in Milwaukee County. This team serves individuals of all age groups and has integrated both adult and children’s mobile crisis teams to provide a comprehensive service.

Lauren Hubbard, director of community crisis services for Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services explains, “MKE Mobile Crisis operates the Milwaukee County Crisis lines providing 24/7 phone line support and resources to callers who are experiencing a mental health or substance abuse challenge. When contacted, our teams offer over-the-phone assistance, including referrals and linking callers to community resources. Additionally, our Milwaukee Mobile Crisis teams dispatch clinicians or nurses to provide face-to-face services in the comfort of the individual’s chosen location.”

As part of MKE Mobile Crisis, the team collaborates with various healthcare providers who contact their line seeking consultation and community-based resources. Their primary aim is to offer support to these providers as they serve individuals in need.

“Additionally, MKE Mobile Crisis works closely with law enforcement and emergency response teams. When encountering situations involving mental health or substance abuse crises, these teams can reach out to the crisis line for assistance. MKE Mobile Crisis is available to provide guidance and can dispatch a mobile team to respond to the scene if necessary,” Hubbard said.

The organization also operates Crisis Assessment Response Teams (CART), which have been in operation for over seven years. They have established partnerships with the Milwaukee Police Department, West Allis Police Department, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office to enhance their ability to serve the community effectively.

“Whether it is a phone call or we respond in person, teams do follow up to make sure the crisis situation is resolved,” said Hubbard.

The Milwaukee County Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, and Milwaukee Mobile Crisis is available to come to where it is needed between the hours of 7:30AM – 12:00AM Monday through Friday and 7:30AM – 8:00PM on weekends and holidays. Call 414-257-7222.

To expand their hours of operation, MKE Mobile Crisis is recruiting for clinicians. For more information about career opportunities, and access to the application, go to: mkemobilecrisiscareers.com.