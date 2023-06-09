Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for River West Workforce Housing & Food Accelerator

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the River West Apartments project.

ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)

Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:
PROJECT: River West Workforce Housing & Food Accelerator
LOCATION: 1164 E. North Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53212
BID DATE: 6/13/23
CONSTRUCTION START DATE: Est. 7/1/23
END DATE: September 2024
OWNER: General Capital Group & KG Development
PROJECT CONTACT: Mike Magill, Estimator, mmagill@catalystbuilds.com
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: New 127,000 SF, 4 story apartment complex with a demonstration kitchen located on the first floor. Lower level is CIP
concrete with a precast deck followed by four levels of conventional rough framing.

25% WHEDA Emerging Business and 12 New Hires of Milwaukee County Residents required.
25% City of Milwaukee SBE and 40% RPP required.
25% Section 3 Worker hours.

Catalyst Construction
833 E Michigan St # 1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Ph: 414-727-6840
catalystbuilds.com

“Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer”

