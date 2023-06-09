Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for River West Workforce Housing & Food Accelerator

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the River West Apartments project.

ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)

Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:

PROJECT: River West Workforce Housing & Food Accelerator

LOCATION: 1164 E. North Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53212

BID DATE: 6/13/23

CONSTRUCTION START DATE: Est. 7/1/23

END DATE: September 2024

OWNER: General Capital Group & KG Development

PROJECT CONTACT: Mike Magill, Estimator, mmagill@catalystbuilds.com

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: New 127,000 SF, 4 story apartment complex with a demonstration kitchen located on the first floor. Lower level is CIP

concrete with a precast deck followed by four levels of conventional rough framing.

25% WHEDA Emerging Business and 12 New Hires of Milwaukee County Residents required.

25% City of Milwaukee SBE and 40% RPP required.

25% Section 3 Worker hours.

Catalyst Construction

833 E Michigan St # 1000

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ph: 414-727-6840

catalystbuilds.com

“Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer”