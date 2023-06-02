American Heart Association Announces Amanda Baltz as Chair of the 2024 Heart of Milwaukee Campaign

By Karen Stokes

Amanda Baltz has been named Chair of the 2024 Heart of Milwaukee Campaign by the American Heart Association.

Baltz is a seasoned entrepreneur and business leader. She has led the Spaulding Medical team since its inception.

Spaulding Medical, based in Menomonee Falls, is a cardiac monitoring company, and its mission is to bring quality cardiac care that is affordable and accessible to all.

Baltz is passionate about cardiac care. Heart and stroke issues have hit too close to home.

“The AHA has brought value to my family, company and community, and that is why I am proud to chair the 2024 Heart of Milwaukee campaign,” Baltz said. “My hope is that no one experiences losing a loved one like I did. The American Heart Association is advancing medical technology and research to ultimately improve patient care and outcomes.”

Baltz said a promise to her grandfather, who suffered a massive heart attack and stroke, led her to make and follow through on a promise toward finding solutions to cardiac disease.

The American Heart Association’s Heart of Milwaukee campaign is a year-round effort culminating at the annual Heart Ball. The initiative raises funds to support the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives while supporting priority issues in Milwaukee.

“Amanda exemplifies true leadership and commitment as CEO of Spaulding Medical here in southeastern Wisconsin and is the ideal person to head our Heart Ball campaign,” Milwaukee American Heart Association Executive Director Katie Connolly said. “As a trusted member of this community, she understands the impact the mission and work of the American Heart Association can have on every person who lives in this area. We welcome Amanda to the Heart of Milwaukee, an initiative that centers around better health for every individual by focusing on critical issues and work to equitably improve and save lives.”

Baltz is ready to lead the 2024 Heart of Milwaukee campaign that culminates in the American Heart Association’s annual Heart and Stroke Ball on Feb. 10, 2024, at The Pfister Hotel, Milwaukee.