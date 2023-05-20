Discover key considerations when choosing hi-vis workwear for maximum visibility and safety at work, with special attention to the construction industry.

Choosing the correct hi-vis workwear is more than a question of fashion—it’s a matter of safety and compliance. In certain industries, being highly visible can mean the difference between avoiding or experiencing a workplace accident. Here is what you should look for when choosing hi-vis workwear.

Understanding Safety Standards

Safety standards aren’t just mere guidelines but crucial regulatory requirements to ensure workers’ safety, especially in high-risk environments. In the case of hi-vis workwear, standards exist, such as ANSI/ISEA 107 in the US and EN ISO 20471 in Europe. These standards specify the hi-vis clothing’s design, color, and reflectiveness.

Choose the Right Color

Color plays a significant role in visibility. Hi-vis workwear typically comes in fluorescent yellow-green or orange-red. Consider which color stands out more against your work environment. For instance, if you’re working in an area with a lot of foliage, orange-red may provide better contrast. Check the guidelines for your industry to ensure you’re using the right color gear.

Pay Attention To Comfort and Fit

Never compromise on comfort and fit. Uncomfortable clothing can distract workers, potentially causing them to neglect safety protocols. Ensure the workwear fits properly and allows enough mobility for performing tasks efficiently.

Construction Industry Specifics

Due to the high-risk nature of the work environment, people in the construction industry need hi-vis gear. Working around heavy machinery, moving equipment, and potential hazards makes visibility a top priority. When choosing hi-vis workwear for construction, consider all the above factors, as well as the regulatory requirements for the construction industry.

Now that you know what to look for when choosing hi-vis workwear, it’s time to take action. Always prioritize safety and comfort, and choose the workwear that best meets your needs based on your work environment and industry-specific requirements. Remember, the right hi-vis workwear doesn’t just keep you compliant with safety regulations; it can also significantly decrease the risk of workplace accidents and increase productivity.