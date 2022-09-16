Safety Tips for Working in a Busy Warehouse

Knowing the right procedures and staying attentive can keep you safe from hazards at work. Follow these safety tips when working in a busy warehouse.

Only Perform Duties You Are Trained For

Only perform tasks that you’re trained to do. This is especially important when it comes to operating machinery, but it’s ultimately the case for any task in the warehouse. If someone wants you to perform a duty you are not trained or licensed to do, inform them that you aren’t trained and cannot do it.

When you do perform your duties, follow the proper techniques. For example, when manually moving objects, be sure to lift them properly to avoid straining your back and hurting yourself.

Wear Personal Protective Equipment

With so many moving parts and busy people in a warehouse, it’s important to wear personal protective equipment (PPE). The kind of PPE you should wear depends on your environment and work tasks. For example, you might need to wear work gloves to protect your hands if you personally handle materials.

Increased visibility is a common reason to wear PPE that includes hi-vis garments; one way high visibility clothes works is through fluorescent fabrics that give your clothes a highlighted appearance.

Pay Attention to Your Surroundings

Of course, no matter how visible you are, you need to pay attention to your surroundings—it is all too common for people to get hurt when crossing warehouse aisles. Look both ways before you move and pay attention to lights, floor markings, illuminated signs, and sounds emitted from moving machinery or vehicles.

Report Unsafe Practices and Behaviors

Another safety tip for working in a busy warehouse is to report unsafe practices and behaviors. Unfortunately, others’ actions can increase risks for you. If you see someone doing something unsafe or not following workplace protocols, don’t hesitate to report the activity to your manager.

If you see OSHA non-compliance in your workplace, you can file a complaint online, by phone, by mail, or through fax. All employees and their representatives have this right, and you don’t have to be sure there is a violation to request an inspection.

Know Emergency Procedures

Finally, knowing emergency procedures is a key work safety tip. Emergency procedures include evacuation plans, hazard communication, fire safety protocols, and more. The better you understand your workplace’s procedures, the quicker you can appropriately react in case of an emergency.