Places in Milwaukee Where you can Find Help for Domestic Violence

By Edgar Mendez

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

As cases of domestic violence continue to torment our communities, we have compiled a list of places where you—or someone you love—can get help.

Name: Hmong American Women’s Association

Phone: 414-930-9352

Address: 3030 W. Highland Ave.

What it does: The first and only Hmong women’s organization in the state, HAWA dedicates its resources to the advancement of Hmong women and girls. It offers culturally appropriate services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Name: HIR Wellness

Phone: 414-763-5815

Address: 3136 W. Kilbourn Ave.

What it does: The organization is a survivor and women-led organization that provides care to victims of crime and violence through a Community Activated Medicine Framework and Intergenerational Healing Approach.

Name: Diverse & Resilient’s Room to Be Safe program

Phone or Text: 414-856-LGBT

What it does: The Room to Be Safe anti-violence program serves LGBTQ survivors of violence (e.g., intimate partner, sexual, hate violence, bullying, as well as religious, police, and state-sanctioned violence) throughout Wisconsin.

Name: UMOS Latina Resource Center

Phone: 414-389-6500

Address: 2701 S. Chase Ave., Suite D

What it does: The UMOS Latina Resource Center provides comprehensive and holistic supportive services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. The center serves all genders, races, ethnicities and age groups.

Name: Milwaukee Women’s Center

Phone: 414-671-6140

What it does: The center provides services that deal with family violence, providing a 24-hour domestic violence crisis line, older abused women’s program, a family support center emergency shelter and a treatment program for batterers.

Name: Sojourner Family Peace Center

Phone: 414-276-1911

Address: 619 W. Walnut St.

What it does: The center works to ensure the safety of victims of family violence and provides a pathway out of violence for victims and abusers through opportunities to make positive and lasting changes for themselves and their children.

Name: Milwaukee LGBT Community Center

Phone: 414-271-2656

Address: 315 W. Court St.

What it does: The center provides assistance to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community who have experienced or otherwise been impacted by intimate partner violence, sexual assault and abuse, stalking, physical assault, harassment, bullying, bias-related incidents, hate crimes and other forms of violence by advocating on their behalf, encouraging and assisting with crime reporting and accompanying crime victims to medical exams or court appearances if requested.

Name: Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

Phone: 414-897-5630

Address: 1032 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

What it does: The centers’ Social Services Department offers help and assistance for those experiencing domestic violence.

Name: Alma Center

Phone: 414-265-0100

Address: 2821 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Third Floor

What it does: The Alma Center works locally and nationally to break the cycle of domestic violence in families by changing abusive men.

Name: The Asha Project

Phone: 414-252-0075

Address: 3719 W. Center St.

What it does: The Asha Project is a domestic and sex trafficking prevention organization specializing in African American culturally specific services.

Name: The Women’s Center

Phone: 262-542-3828 (24 hour hotline)

What it does: Based in Waukesha, the center works with adult and child survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and trafficking. Programs include: emergency crisis shelter, transitional living apartments, free onsite child care. Programs are offered in Spanish, and translation in any language provided. All programs are offered at no cost and open to survivors from any community around the state and beyond. All genders are welcome.

Name: Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center (GLIIHC)

Phone: 414-383-9526

Address: 930 W. Historic Mitchell St.

What it does: The Behavioral Health Department’s Circle of Strength Program staff utilizes a culturally responsive, trauma-informed approach for the prevention and treatment of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, or if you are unsure if you are experiencing any form of abuse or maltreatment, please do not hesitate to reach out to us for help. If you are in immediate danger, dial 911.

Name: Centro Legal

Phone: 414-384-7900

Address: 611 W. National Ave.

What it does: The nonprofit legal service firm works with advocates to help connect survivors of intimate partner abuse access to services while it focuses on legal matters.

Name: Kids Matter Inc.

Phone: 414-344-1220

Address: 1850 N. MLK Jr Drive #202

What it does: The organization helps abused and neglected children heal and thrive while also providing support to foster and kinship children to help prevent further child abuse.