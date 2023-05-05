Little Tips That Every Woodworker Should Know

Starting a new hobby is fun, but you have to take time to learn the ropes. This is true of woodworking as well. What should you know? Learn more here.

If you’re starting woodworking, you might be a little overwhelmed. Thousands of hobbyists and artisans take up this skill, but that doesn’t make beginning any easier to navigate. So where do you start? As a novice woodworker, what are some tips that every woodworker should know? Find out below.

Wear Safety Gear

Safety is of the utmost importance when woodworking. One of the most basic rules is to use safety glasses and thick anti-cut gloves when working on a project. This is because flying debris can cause eye injuries—and who wants an eye splinter? Plus, sharp tools can cause puncture wounds and deep cuts. You’ll be working with your hands extensively in this hobby, so you must keep them safe. You must also avoid wearing loose clothes and jewelry that can get caught on equipment. If your clothes fit snugly against your body, you’re far less likely to have an accident.

Use the Right Tools for the Job

You’ll need to ask yourself many questions as an aspiring woodworker. For instance, which is better, hidden fasteners or deck screws? What’s the best power drill or piece of machinery to get the job done? Often, equipment comes in a wide variety of sizes and types. You must choose wisely, or you might find yourself with the wrong tool. At best, this makes your job more difficult, and at worst, it can put you at risk. Use the right equipment, and don’t try to fit a square peg into a round hole. This is a major tip that every woodworker should know.

Know Your Wood’s Moisture Content

When you’re woodworking, you must understand your wood’s moisture content. If it’s too dry, the finished product will crack or swell. If it’s too moist, it’ll warp or shrink. Because of this, you should use a moisture meter. Even free apps on your phone can determine the moisture content, provide resources, and help troubleshoot common wood moisture issues that might crop up. If you take all these tips to heart, you’ll be on your way to an amazing project in no time.