Catalyst Construction Requesting Bids for Via Vita Senior Living

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the Via Vita Senior Living

project.

ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)

Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the

following project:

PROJECT: Via Vita Senior Living

LOCATION: Spring Street, Mt. Pleasant, WI

BID DATE: May 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM

CONSTRUCTION START DATE: June 1, 2023

END DATE: March 2024

OWNER: WIMPIL, LLC

PROJECT CONTACT: Chad Kucik,

ckucik@catalystbuilds.com

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project is a 222-unit Senior Living Complex consisting of Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and associated common areas. The building has a 4-story wood framed portion and a 2-story light gauge portion over a parking structure.

Emerging Business workforce participation is required.

