Catalyst Construction Requesting Bids for Via Vita Senior Living

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the Via Vita Senior Living
project.
ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)
Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the
following project:
PROJECT: Via Vita Senior Living
LOCATION: Spring Street, Mt. Pleasant, WI
BID DATE: May 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM
CONSTRUCTION START DATE: June 1, 2023
END DATE: March 2024
OWNER: WIMPIL, LLC
PROJECT CONTACT: Chad Kucik,
ckucik@catalystbuilds.com
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project is a 222-unit Senior Living Complex consisting of Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and associated common areas. The building has a 4-story wood framed portion and a 2-story light gauge portion over a parking structure.
Emerging Business workforce participation is required.
Catalyst Construction
833 E Michigan St # 1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Ph: 414-727-6840
catalystbuilds.com
“Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer”