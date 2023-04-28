Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Catalyst Construction Requesting Bids for Via Vita Senior Living

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the Via Vita Senior Living
project.

ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)

Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the
following project:

PROJECT: Via Vita Senior Living
LOCATION: Spring Street, Mt. Pleasant, WI
BID DATE: May 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM
CONSTRUCTION START DATE: June 1, 2023
END DATE: March 2024
OWNER: WIMPIL, LLC
PROJECT CONTACT: Chad Kucik,
ckucik@catalystbuilds.com
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project is a 222-unit Senior Living Complex consisting of Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and associated common areas. The building has a 4-story wood framed portion and a 2-story light gauge portion over a parking structure.

Emerging Business workforce participation is required.

Catalyst Construction
833 E Michigan St # 1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Ph: 414-727-6840
catalystbuilds.com
“Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer”

