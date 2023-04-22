Finding the right shredder for your office can be a perplexing task when you don’t know what to look for. Learn how to size your shredder for your business.

The equipment that your business’s employees use daily is crucial to your overall productivity and success. If your business needs a new shredder, but you aren’t sure which model will be most effective for your office, consider the key factors, such as its size. Here’s a quick guide to finding the right shredder size for your business.

How Many People Will Use It?

The biggest factor in helping you find the right shredder is the number of employees who will use it. Based on your number of users and how you intend to use your shredder, you can get a better idea of which size model is right for your business. For example, if you want a shredder for your home office or residential use, choose a personal model with a sheet capacity of about 60 sheets of paper. You likely won’t need to shred any more than this in a home office. On the other hand, if you want a shredder for an office with dozens of employees, choose a large-scale model with a sheet capacity of 600 sheets or more. This will ensure that your machine can keep up with daily shredding needs.

Remember Your Industry

Businesses within certain industries will have more document disposal needs than others. For example, law firms that see hundreds of clients pass through their systems regularly will need shredders with higher capacities. Because they handle more personal and sensitive information pertaining to clients, law firms must shred specific documents that other businesses don’t deal with. The same applies to other businesses that handle a surplus of confidential documents, such as medical facilities, financial institutions, and school district offices.

Consider Paper Shredder Features

Some large-scale paper shredders have unique features that smaller, personal shredders don’t offer. Certain features can help your business and promote a safe and efficient shredding process. For example, many large-scale paper shredders feature anti-jam technology so that they can handle large volumes of shredding without jams. A large sheet capacity combined with anti-jam technology can speed up the document disposal process exponentially. You may also want to browse shredders that offer plastic shredding for folders, credit cards, IDs, and more.

Now that you know how to find the right size shredder for your business, you’ll never have to put up with an underperforming model again. Remember the various factors that contribute to shredder size needs as you browse for your business’s next machine.