Some people use their paper shredders for far more than paper, damaging their equipment. Here are things you shouldn’t ever put in a paper shredder.

While it might seem convenient to toss all your unwanted office materials and documentation into your trusty paper shredder, some items can damage and clog the machine. Don’t risk a broken piece of equipment and a replacement hassle—discover the things you shouldn’t ever put in a paper shredder.

DVDs and CDs

DVDs and CDs are definitely not meant for your commercial paper shredder. One of the differences between industrial and commercial shredders is that industrial types can handle DVDs and CDs, but your office machine probably isn’t industrial grade.

As a result, the hard and glossy surface of DVDs and CDs can harm your shredder’s blades, making them dull quickly. Additionally, those shiny discs can shatter into sharp pieces, which is dangerous for you.

To dispose of old discs, consider a dedicated media shredder or look for local recycling programs that handle electronic waste.

Credit Cards

Lots of people shred their old credit cards, but this is a mistake! The thin plastic often ends up jamming the machine and dulling the blades. Manually cutting up your old cards with scissors is a much safer and more effective method.

Wet Paper

Wet paper might seem innocuous, but your paper shredder disagrees. Wet paper can clog the shredder, leading to jams and a prolonged shutdown of your device. It can also lead to rusting of the internal components if moisture infiltrates the machine. Always ensure your papers are dry before disposal, allowing them to air dry if they’ve accidentally gotten wet.

Laminated Paper

Another no-go is laminated paper. The laminate adds a layer of plastic that most shredders are not designed to handle. This can lead to overheating issues or jamming. If you need to dispose of laminated material, either use scissors to cut it into smaller pieces or find a recycling option in your area that accepts laminated paper.

Stapled Documents

Staples might seem small, but they have a big impact on shredder blades. Most household shredders will dull or jam over time if forced to shred through metal. The fix is easy—simply remove staples before shredding.

Cardboard

Thick, fibrous cardboard is too much for home shredders to handle and usually results in serious jams. Stick to recycling cardboard or use it for creative purposes, like crafting or storage.

By knowing the things you shouldn’t ever put in a paper shredder, you can keep your machine running smoothly and your personal information safe. A little discernment now will save you a whole lot of trouble down the road.