Habitat for Humanity Requesting BIDs for Domenica Park Lot 10 2 Story – 4 Bedroom Home

Project: Domenica Park Lot 10 2 Story – 4 Bedroom Home

DATE: March 30, 2023

Project Address: 502 N Greenfield Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186

Bids Due: April 18, 2023, 2:00 pm

All bids must be submitted to General Contractor in person or via email. ScottM@habitatwaukesha.org

Instruction to Bidders:

Bidding documents (Plans, Specifications) are available via email from the Project Manager, or at the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1N3S-TvlhSbdEuZZX7bFkd-TLKFS1WvCj?usp=share_link The work to be performed under this Agreement is a project assisted under a program providing direct Federal financial assistance from HUD and is subject to the requirements of Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 1701). Section 3 requires that, to the greatest extent feasible, opportunities for training and employment be given to low and very low – income residents of the project area, and that contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns that provide economic opportunities for low and very low – income persons residing in the metropolitan area in which the project is located. The terms of the proposal are fair and proper and not tainted by any

collusion, conspiracy, connivance, or unlawful agreement on the part of the proposing entity, or any of its agents, representatives, directors, employees,

or parties in interest.

General Contractor:

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County

2020 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI 53186

Project Manager: Scott Meissner, 262-993-0689

scottm@habitatwaukesha.org

Architect:

Studio EHR

2018 S 1st Street Suite #311

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Josh Ehr, 414-405-3520

josh@studio-ehr.com