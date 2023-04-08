Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for ThriveOn King – Residential Project

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the ThriveOn King – Residential project.
ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)
Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the
following project:
PROJECT: ThriveOn King – Residential
LOCATION: 2150 N Vel Phillips Ave
– Milwaukee, WI 53212
BID DATE: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 8:00AM
CONSTRUCTION START DATE: Summer 2023
END DATE: Fall 2024
OWNER: Royal Capital Group, LLC
PROJECT CONTACT: Andrew Castle, Project Manager acastle@catalystbuilds.com or Jenna Scorza, Estimator jscorza@catalystbuilds.com
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: ThriveOn King is a 90-unit affordable housing redevelopment located in Downtown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Emerging Business, RPP and Section 3 workforce participation is required.
Catalyst Construction
833 E Michigan St # 1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Ph: 414-727-6840
catalystbuilds.com
“Affirmative Action/Equal
Opportunity Employer”