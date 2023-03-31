Milwaukee Woman Launches Line of Miracle Cake Mixes

By Karen Stokes

Pastor Martha Austin is building a legacy and making history.

Austin, 68, is one of the first African American women to have her face on her own cake mix box.

“There were a lot of Black people with products but their faces weren’t on a cake mix box,” Austin explained.

Austin was inducted into the Wisconsin Black History Society on March 21st. She is now listed in their historical archives.

Austin makes every one of her cakes with a heavenly touch of love. Founded in 2013, Martha set out on a journey to bake her way into the hearts of Milwaukee. From her baking to catering ventures, each of Memah’s cakes, pies, and meals are full of homemade goodness.

Austin is a pastor and a motivator and shares her wisdom with the youth in various programs including Learn and Earn.

Cooking delicious food runs in the family. Austin’s sister, Iberia Lewis, in 1986, opened Iberia’s Kitchen at 251 E. Capitol Drive, serving up authentic Creole dishes.

“They flocked from everywhere to go to Iberia’s Kitchen. Po boy sandwiches, gumbo, etouffee, just everything,” said Austin.

Memah’s Gourmet Delights mix was designed and created by Austin for mass production and retail beginning in 2023.

“My product, Memahs Gourmet Delights, can be found in the stores. I’m in Woodmans, Sentry, all around,” said Austin. “One thing special about my cakes is that I don’t use yeast or baking powder or baking soda.”

You can meet Martha Austin on March 31st at Memah’s Official Miracle Mix Launch at Sonesta Milwaukee West Wauwatosa, 10499 W. Innovation Dr., Wauwatosa starting at 6:00-9:00 pm.

Come enjoy heavy horderves, entertainment and a cake bar featuring Memahs Gourmet Delights cake mixes including, caramel, lemon pound and more.

“It’s going to be an empowerment legacy,” Austin said. “Videos by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Pastor Harvey, Pastor Melva Henderson and Lena Taylor, will be present.”

Additionally, coming in August, Martha is opening a bakery at the Granville Connection.

“The mantles are falling, things are out there for us to do,” Austin said.