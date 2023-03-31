AAPI Community Members and MKE Dems Unite for the Milwaukee AAPI Canvass Kickoff

By Karen Stokes

Due to a snowy Saturday, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and fellow Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community members rallied virtually before the canvas kickoff.

Jayapal, a Democrat, is a South Asian American politician serving as the U.S. representative from Washington’s 7th congressional district which encompasses most of the Seattle area since 2017.

“It’s really fantastic. I am so inspired to see the API organizing that’s happening across the country in a very different way than it was five to ten years ago,” said Jayapal. “We’re seeing API’s as the margin of victory in states like Pennsylvania and Georgia and it’s great to see all these communities in our AAPI coalition coming together and to see such leadership that understands it’s that type of solidarity that’s going to help us win.”

Moderated by Representative Francesca Hong, members of the AAPI community and leaders introduced themselves and heard comments from Vic Verma, MPS Director Jilly Gokalgandhi, Rep Gwen Moore, Bob Winkler and more.

“What we do in Wisconsin matters, We have an opportunity to lead here,” Hong said.

“This is a movement that expands Race, ethnicity and national origin expands gender, generation and geography in every corner of our state we’re able to win these elections because of the work that everyone here and so many people do,” said Bob Winkler, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair.

Representative Gwen Moore was available to share a message, “We’re used to snow, this is Wisconsin we will be hitting the streets right behind the plow trucks. It’s coalition politics that has always worked for Democrats and it’s squarely what the Republicans are attacking, they want to divide us from the different communities.”

Vic Verma, secretary/treasurer DPW API caucus said, “I live near Green Bay, we’re close to being “blue” we’re not quite there but we’re within three or four points we’re working very hard to get the vote out in general with respect to the AAPI vote. We’re working with our outreach statewide.”

“For people to really feel they are part of this democracy and asked to participate by someone in their community that they trust, is really what makes the difference,” Jayapal said