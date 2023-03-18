Milwaukee Woman Writes her First Novel, Dedicating it to Women

By Karen Stokes

Terry Wells-Jones just published her first book, a memoir, which she dedicates to women.

Reflections! Looking in the Mirror is a memoir about her life. Born in the era of Jim Crow segregation, Terry Wells-Jones grew up in a small town in the Deep South. Through her faith, belief, hope, stamina, and grit, Terry overcame countless roadblocks to become one of the first Black models in the mid-1960s.

Wells-Jones lived in Milwaukee. She attended North Division High School and college at UW-Platteville and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha. Married with two children and two grandchildren she currently lives in California.

She wrote the book during COVID-19 and it took a year and a half to complete what she refers to as her “biggest challenge”.

“Over the years my friends in Milwaukee told me that because I’ve done so many things to help women, I should write a book,” said Wells-Jones. “I’m a person whose whole life has been built on dreams and then I make my goals, then go for it.”

Wells-Jones is a breaker of glass ceilings, she was the first “Negro” to model for the Milwaukee Sentinel in the 1960’s, she was the first woman hired in sales by a Fortune 500 company and the first woman executive for Avon. In the book she shares philosophies that helped her on her journey, as well as the highs and lows she experienced.

Join Terry Wells-Jones at her book signing event for ‘Reflections! Looking in the Mirror’ on Thursday, March 23 at Boswell Book Store, 2559 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee 6:30-7:30PM.

“The book is dedicated to women and as a legacy for my children and future generations,” said Wells-Jones.