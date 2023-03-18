Art sought for ThriveOn King spaces

Announcing a CALL FOR ART, the ThriveOn Collaboration is inviting artists to play a significant role in co-creating how the community experiences ThriveOn King, the historic redevelopment of the former Gimbels-Schuster’s building at 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The collaboration seeks to incorporate art that infuses a sense of discovery into the spaces of ThriveOn King and reflects the rich history, inclusive community and thriving future of the surrounding Bronzeville area. This call for submissions focuses on art opportunities for the building’s first floor community space and its exterior parking structure.

The vision and guiding principles for art at ThriveOn King were developed through a series of visioning sessions held with community members in the fall of 2022, and community will be a key part of the review and selection process.

This opportunity is open to artists based in the greater Milwaukee area or who have significant ties to Milwaukee. The deadline to submit a proposal is Noon on April 6, 2023.

See the official CALL FOR ART for complete details.

The ThriveOn Collaboration is a community-centered, place-based collaboration led by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Royal Capital, founded on a joint vision for a Milwaukee that is equitable, healthy and thriving for all.