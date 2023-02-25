How a Milwaukee photographer used visuals to humanize the data that is being collected for America’s largest genetic research program in history.

Terrance Sims is a renowned photographer from Milwaukee who has been using his camera to capture the stories of community members for over a decade, with a particular focus on African-American and Latinx communities. Recently, Sims partnered with The All of Us Research Program to create a photo campaign called “Royalty Inside Our D.N.A.” which explores the concept of generational legacy and its impact on health outcomes.

The “Royalty Inside Our D.N.A.” campaign centers around the idea that every individual has a royal legacy within their DNA, which is passed down from generation to generation. Sims’ photographs capture the intergenerational connections that exist within families and communities, showcasing the beauty and strength of the human spirit. The campaign also highlights the importance of generational legacy and how it impacts our health outcomes.

The All of Us Research Program is a national research initiative that aims to collect data from one million or more people in the United States to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs. By collecting data from diverse communities and populations, the program can help to identify health disparities and provide insights into how to improve health outcomes for all individuals. The program also gives back genetic and ancestry information to participants to inform the future of science and improve community health outcomes.

One family that was featured in Sims’ recent campaign is the McKay family, which spans four generations of women. Shardae McKay, the founder of a hip-hop fitness class called “Stepping Out With Shardae,” set up the photoshoot for her family to be spotlighted. She understands the power of generational legacy and being connected regarding health, as her grandmother is also a breast cancer survivor. Shardae takes her grandmother’s health history into consideration to inform her own health decisions.

Terrance Sims’ “Royalty Inside Our D.N.A.” campaign is a vital highlight of The All of Us Research Program. It showcases the power of generational legacy and its impact oN health outcomes. By participating in this program, individuals can contribute to a larger goal of improving community health outcomes through the power of science and technology.

To join the program or learn more, visit JoinAllofUs.org/MKE or call (414) 955-2689.