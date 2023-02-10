Black History Month and Vaccinations

Black History Month is the perfect time to take stock of your health and that of your family. Statistics continue to reveal that we are the last to seek medical care, yet we are the first to have severe cases of many illnesses that continue to plague our quality of life and our longevity.

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is a Black woman who led in the Coronavirus vaccines and immuno-pathogenesis team of The National Institute of Health. When Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, was asked by the National Urban League, “Can you talk about the import of African American scientists in the vaccine process,” he responded, “Ninety to ninety four percent efficacy against clinical disease and almost 100 percent is attributable to its efficacy. That vaccine was actually developed in our Institute’s Vaccine Research Center by a team of scientists led by Dr. Barney Graham and his close associate Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett or Kizzy Corbett. Kizzy is an African American scientist who’s right at the forefront of the development of the vaccine…” Yes History is being made, daily, and Dr. Corbett is proof, even with Covid-19. She, like many others, is leading the way in improved health outcomes. We Salute Dr. Corbett!

We must lead our families to better health traditions. Vaccinations have been available for many years; and we’ve learned a lot about integrity and responsible access. And, vaccinations are effective! They eliminated serious diseases such as polio, measles, whooping cough, ovarian cancer, rheumatic fever, and other diseases. The vaccines are important to us, today!

The Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters have controlled Covid and its sub-variants to the point that acute illness, so pervasive during the pandemic, is no longer a death-sentence; and Covid-19 hospitalizations have been radically reduced. We owe good health to ourselves, our families and our communities. And we thank researchers like Dr. Kizzy Corbett for their contributions, as well.

Today, you have a right to quality care. And, the Biden Administration has assured that dollars be set aside to insure basic care, for all American citizens, regardless of race, color, creed, religion or gender. The Wisconsin Council of Churches (WCC), with MICAH, Souls to the Polls, Pastor’s United, United Way and CHORUS, is continuing to work with Health Connections, Inc., Ericka Sinclair, Executive Director, 414-999-1099. You can reach Pastor Teresa Thomas-Boyd, WCC Vaccination Outreach Coordinator at 414-507-1115.

The health of a people is the precursor to the health of a nation. Do it today!

You are Black History! Do your part today!

Advertorial