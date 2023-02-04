Ways To Manage and Prevent Caregiver Resentment

Caregiver resentment is a very real problem many caregivers experience at some point. If you want to better manage and prevent it, we have some tips for you.

While nobody likes to admit it, many people eventually hit an age or develop a medical condition that makes it difficult to do things on their own anymore. Fortunately, we have caregivers who will help these people continue to go about their daily lives.

The fact of the matter is that caregiving isn’t an easy job. The nature of the position can lead to resentment toward the people they’re taking care of.

If you’re a caregiver who is worried about this problem impacting your relationship with your clients or your loved one, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll share some tips on how to better manage and prevent caregiver resentment.

Teach Your Clients Ways To Care for Themselves

Even though the definition of your job is to help take care of people who need it, that doesn’t mean you must always do everything for them. The number one thing that leads to resentment is constantly doing everything for your client with no room to take a breather. It’s not a bad idea to teach them how to do some things on their own.

For example, if your client regularly deals with incontinence, you can teach them how to change their briefs or catheters so that you don’t have to do it every time. You could also teach them some things to know about bladder training. Regardless of what you show them how to do, taking some of the burdens off yourself will help make your job much less stressful, leading to less resentment. Additionally, empowering your client can improve your relationship with them and their relationship with the caregiving arrangement.

Find Time for Yourself Whenever Possible

Once you show them how to take care of a few things on their own, it’ll be easier for you to take some time for yourself. Stepping away can still be difficult to do as a caregiver since you need to be around to help your client. Still, taking a minute to call some friends or go for a walk on your own can really make a difference in your day.

If you ever need a longer break, like a vacation, you might need to find someone to replace you for the time being. Regardless of how you find time for yourself, it’s essential that you do so. Feeling like your life is no longer your own can quickly lead to resenting the person who requires your time and attention.

Talk To People About Your Struggles

Ultimately, the best way to manage and eventually prevent further caregiver resentment is to be open and honest about it. There are many support groups specifically for caregivers that allow you to vent your frustrations and hear about how others have overcome their challenges.

Once you’re feeling more confident and have a better understanding of your emotions, the next step will be to talk to your client about your experiences. Most of the time, they will understand how you’re feeling and make an effort to make things easier for you. Progress in this arena starts with you being honest with them.