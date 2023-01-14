The 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Continues the Legacy

By Karen Stokes

On Monday, January 16, the winners of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. art, speech, and writing contests. will be celebrated at the 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, presented by Bader Philanthropies, Inc.

The free event, coordinated by the MLK Steering Committee, will begin at 4:00pm in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

The event will highlight this year’s youth contest winners as well as remarks from elected officials and performances from Antoine Reynolds, Sr. and the Vincent High School Choir.

Also, The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Teacher of the Year Award will be presented to Cara Slingerland from Riverside University High School for her efforts and dedication in encouraging students to use their voice through the annual Dr. King contests.

The theme for the 2023 program is “Working Toward a World of Peace,” from Dr. King’s essay printed in the October 1966 edition of Ebony: “There is no easy way to create a world where men and women can live together, where each has his own job and house and where all children receive as much education as their minds can absorb…It will be done by rejecting the racism, materialism and violence…and especially by working toward a world of brotherhood, cooperation, and peace.”

“Bader Philanthropies, Inc. is proud to support this long-standing community event at the Marcus Performing Arts Center,” said Bridgett Gonzalez, Program Officer at Bader Philanthropies, Inc. “The contests and celebration are a meaningful and empowering way for our youth to learn about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

This community event is free and open to the public and complimentary parking will be available in the Marcus Center Parking Structure.

List of winners include:

Art Contest Winners

Grades K-2

1st Place Jayla Santana – Trowbridge School

2nd Place Hazel Pacheco Chapman – Milwaukee German Immersion School

3rd Place Matias Reyes Castillo – Riley Dual Language Montessori

School

Grades 3-5

1st Place Marra Chrara – Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language

2nd Place Brielle Duncan – Richard Kluge School

3rd Place Jaiiden Suarez Otero – Riley Dual Language Montessori School

Grades 6-8

1st Place Aida El-Hajjar – University School of Milwaukee

2nd Place Yuritzy Sanchez Mendoza – Manitoba School

3rd Place Eleanor Lawton – Milwaukee Parkside School

Grades 9-12

1st Place Favee Xiong – West Bend East High School

2nd Place Angelina Xiong – Rufus King High School

3rd Place Raylen Jones – MacDowell Montessori

School Speech Contest Winners

Grades K-2

1st Place Ashe Henry – Lowell Elementary

2nd Place Rosalie Pakalske-Buchanan – Craig Montessori School

3rd Place Ariah Shanklin – Forest Home Avenue School

Grades 3-4

1st Place Priscilia Nsau – Lowell Elementary

2nd Place Raymond Mitchell – Forest Home Avenue School

3rd Place Grace Wierer – Craig Montessori School

Grades 5-6

1st Place Christian Lara – Lowell Elementary

2nd Place Kingston Pearson-Lockett – Samuel Clemens School

3rd Place Adenike Precious Olowu – Golda Meir School

Grades 7-8

1st Place Kayle Phillips – Golda Meir School

2nd Place Praise Ayodabo – Eastbrook Academy

3rd Place Marceana Akins – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary

Grades 9-10

1st Place Harmony Allen – Riverside University High School

2nd Place Brinya Baker – Eastbrook Academy

3rd Place Chanerion Mike – Barack Obama School of Career & Technical Education

Grades 11-12 1st

Place Malcolm Bishop – Vincent High School

2nd Place Brandon Gorton – Ronald Reagan IB High School

3rd Place Chai McCrary – Eastbrook Academy

Writing Contest Winners

Grades K-1

Group Project: Fairview School 1st Grade, Teacher: Constance Michaud Jada Biddle, Sienna Brenaman, Sara Chavez-Madrigal, Jonael Colon-Morrobel, Mason Correa Reyna, Naomi Cruz, Mason Erving, Esmeralda Estrella, Jasmine Flowers, Alan Fregoso, Addilyn Gostomski, Jaden Green, Aviana Herbert, Finch Johnson, Arya Kreischer, Angel Lara, Jr., Brielle Lewitzke, Derek Martinez Acevedo, Alma Mutsch, Kaylani Navarrette, Finley Pierce, Declan Rzad, Nehemias Santana, Brayden Schlicke, Brighton Schwartz, Chemistry Sims, Abel Stewart, Olivia Vinson, Amelia Webber

Grades 2-3

1st Place Khyei Thang – Richard Kluge School

2nd Place Lizmarie Soto – Richard Kluge School

3rd Place Brielle Denson – Trowbridge School

Grades 4-5

1st Place Mahogany Hill – Samuel Clemens School

2nd Place Leigha Stewart – Samuel Clemens School

3rd Place Isaiah Price – Samuel Clemens School

Grade 6

1st Place Harper Edmonds – Milwaukee Parkside School

2nd Place Milan Hardrick – Milwaukee Parkside School

3rd Place Christian Wilder – Atonement Lutheran School

Grades 7-8

1st Place Syria Winston-Robertson – Hi-Mount Community School

2nd Place Kaleigha Weber – Milwaukee School of Languages

3rd Place Lilyana Sanders – Manitoba School

Grades 9-10

1st Place Taliyah Grant – Riverside University High School

2nd Place Auggie Hoffman – Riverside University High School

3rd Place Donavan Coleman – Riverside University High School

Grades 11-12

1st Place Tatiyana Dockery – Riverside University High School

2nd Place Darius Solomon – Riverside University High School

3rd Place Jennifer Adongo – Bay View High School