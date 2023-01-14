The 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Continues the Legacy

By Karen Stokes
On Monday, January 16, the winners of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. art, speech, and writing contests. will be celebrated at the 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, presented by Bader Philanthropies, Inc.
The free event, coordinated by the MLK Steering Committee, will begin at 4:00pm in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.
The event will highlight this year’s youth contest winners as well as remarks from elected officials and performances from Antoine Reynolds, Sr. and the Vincent High School Choir.
Also, The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Teacher of the Year Award will be presented to Cara Slingerland from Riverside University High School for her efforts and dedication in encouraging students to use their voice through the annual Dr. King contests.
The theme for the 2023 program is “Working Toward a World of Peace,” from Dr. King’s essay printed in the October 1966 edition of Ebony: “There is no easy way to create a world where men and women can live together, where each has his own job and house and where all children receive as much education as their minds can absorb…It will be done by rejecting the racism, materialism and violence…and especially by working toward a world of brotherhood, cooperation, and peace.”
“Bader Philanthropies, Inc. is proud to support this long-standing community event at the Marcus Performing Arts Center,” said Bridgett Gonzalez, Program Officer at Bader Philanthropies, Inc. “The contests and celebration are a meaningful and empowering way for our youth to learn about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”
This community event is free and open to the public and complimentary parking will be available in the Marcus Center Parking Structure.
List of winners include:
Art Contest Winners
Grades K-2
1st Place Jayla Santana – Trowbridge School
2nd Place Hazel Pacheco Chapman – Milwaukee German Immersion School
3rd Place Matias Reyes Castillo – Riley Dual Language Montessori
School
Grades 3-5
1st Place Marra Chrara – Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language
2nd Place Brielle Duncan – Richard Kluge School
3rd Place Jaiiden Suarez Otero – Riley Dual Language Montessori School
Grades 6-8
1st Place Aida El-Hajjar – University School of Milwaukee
2nd Place Yuritzy Sanchez Mendoza – Manitoba School
3rd Place Eleanor Lawton – Milwaukee Parkside School
Grades 9-12
1st Place Favee Xiong – West Bend East High School
2nd Place Angelina Xiong – Rufus King High School
3rd Place Raylen Jones – MacDowell Montessori
School Speech Contest Winners
Grades K-2
1st Place Ashe Henry – Lowell Elementary
2nd Place Rosalie Pakalske-Buchanan – Craig Montessori School
3rd Place Ariah Shanklin – Forest Home Avenue School
Grades 3-4
1st Place Priscilia Nsau – Lowell Elementary
2nd Place Raymond Mitchell – Forest Home Avenue School
3rd Place Grace Wierer – Craig Montessori School
Grades 5-6
1st Place Christian Lara – Lowell Elementary
2nd Place Kingston Pearson-Lockett – Samuel Clemens School
3rd Place Adenike Precious Olowu – Golda Meir School
Grades 7-8
1st Place Kayle Phillips – Golda Meir School
2nd Place Praise Ayodabo – Eastbrook Academy
3rd Place Marceana Akins – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary
Grades 9-10
1st Place Harmony Allen – Riverside University High School
2nd Place Brinya Baker – Eastbrook Academy
3rd Place Chanerion Mike – Barack Obama School of Career & Technical Education
Grades 11-12 1st
Place Malcolm Bishop – Vincent High School
2nd Place Brandon Gorton – Ronald Reagan IB High School
3rd Place Chai McCrary – Eastbrook Academy
Writing Contest Winners
Grades K-1
Group Project: Fairview School 1st Grade, Teacher: Constance Michaud Jada Biddle, Sienna Brenaman, Sara Chavez-Madrigal, Jonael Colon-Morrobel, Mason Correa Reyna, Naomi Cruz, Mason Erving, Esmeralda Estrella, Jasmine Flowers, Alan Fregoso, Addilyn Gostomski, Jaden Green, Aviana Herbert, Finch Johnson, Arya Kreischer, Angel Lara, Jr., Brielle Lewitzke, Derek Martinez Acevedo, Alma Mutsch, Kaylani Navarrette, Finley Pierce, Declan Rzad, Nehemias Santana, Brayden Schlicke, Brighton Schwartz, Chemistry Sims, Abel Stewart, Olivia Vinson, Amelia Webber
Grades 2-3
1st Place Khyei Thang – Richard Kluge School
2nd Place Lizmarie Soto – Richard Kluge School
3rd Place Brielle Denson – Trowbridge School
Grades 4-5
1st Place Mahogany Hill – Samuel Clemens School
2nd Place Leigha Stewart – Samuel Clemens School
3rd Place Isaiah Price – Samuel Clemens School
Grade 6
1st Place Harper Edmonds – Milwaukee Parkside School
2nd Place Milan Hardrick – Milwaukee Parkside School
3rd Place Christian Wilder – Atonement Lutheran School
Grades 7-8
1st Place Syria Winston-Robertson – Hi-Mount Community School
2nd Place Kaleigha Weber – Milwaukee School of Languages
3rd Place Lilyana Sanders – Manitoba School
Grades 9-10
1st Place Taliyah Grant – Riverside University High School
2nd Place Auggie Hoffman – Riverside University High School
3rd Place Donavan Coleman – Riverside University High School
Grades 11-12
1st Place Tatiyana Dockery – Riverside University High School
2nd Place Darius Solomon – Riverside University High School
3rd Place Jennifer Adongo – Bay View High School