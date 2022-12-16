How To Increase Foot Traffic in Your Retail Store

With online shopping being so big, in-store sales have started to slump. Here’s how you can reinvigorate your store with a little more in-person interaction.

Running a brick-and-mortar store nowadays isn’t the same ordeal as it used to be. In the past, you only had to compete with nearby stores, but the internet has made that no longer the case. Trying to get people to come into a store isn’t as easy as it used to be. If you want to see a few more friendly faces in person, try following these tips for increasing foot traffic in your retail store.

Utilize Your Storefront Effectively

A boring and unassuming storefront will not attract customers. You need something that will grab attention away from other distractions long enough to pique their interest.

Many businesses use signage effectively to grab people’s attention, but it needs to be more than just a simple sign with your business’s name. Don’t be afraid to inject your personality into the images and messages you plaster onto your business’s façade. This can often help draw people’s eyes more than something neutral.

Consider In-Store Pickup

If your business is doing great online, but you aren’t getting a lot of in-person sales, a great way to increase your store’s foot traffic is to offer in-store pickup for orders. While not necessarily an option for all kinds of businesses, this can be a great way to meet your customers face to face. It will let them see what else you offer in your store.

Provide Benefits for Shopping in Person

You may need to incentivize some people to get away from their screens and come into your store on foot. Loyalty programs for shopping in person are an effective way to encourage more return visits. You can also offer certain benefits or discounts for people who refer others to your store or who bring people with them when they come in to see you.

Host Events for Special Occasions

An in-store event is a great opportunity to draw more people into the store itself, whether they already know your shop or are passing by for the first time. It doesn’t need to be anything overly formal, but a special event for certain holidays or big dates can help encourage someone to come see your store in the flesh rather than online. These events are great for getting to know customers better and building stronger, long-lasting relationships with them.

Foot traffic can make a huge difference for your business once you get the ball rolling. Remember to interact with customers and give them a positive experience so they will want to come back in person in the future.