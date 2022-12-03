The nicer your property is, the more likely it is that customers will visit your business. Check out these lucrative ways to enhance your commercial property.

You’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but people passing by your business are going to make snap judgments based on outward appearances. To make a good first impression, you need an attractive and welcoming property that makes people want to visit your business.

Investing in the look of your property helps bring in customers and build a positive reputation for your business. Discover these lucrative ways to enhance your commercial property.

Clean Up the Parking Lot

Have you ever driven through a worn-down parking lot that’s full of potholes, chipped paint, and broken signs? Not all of these problems are the business’s fault, but they still make a poor impression on customers. As you look for ways to improve your property, don’t neglect your parking lot.

Make sure you address and repair cracks, potholes, and other damage to the pavement. Touch up the paint on parking spaces, arrows, and other symbols on a regular basis. You can also invest in innovative amenities to make your property stand out. For example, if electric vehicles are becoming more common in your community, you can add an EV charging station to attract electric car owners to your property.

Add Stand-Out Signage

Outdoor signage is a straightforward way to advertise your business and draw in customers. However, good signage requires more than just displaying your name and business hours. Make your outdoor signage stand out with creative content, clever designs, and relevant messages. Enhancing your commercial property with well-designed digital signage is an effective way to catch the attention of passersby and bring more traffic to your business.

Invest in Year-Round Maintenance

From mowing the lawn in the summer to salting the sidewalks in the winter, you need year-round maintenance to keep your property looking its best. Ground maintenance might not be at the top of your priority list as a business owner, but it does have a major influence on the look and feel of your commercial property. Hiring someone else to keep up with mowing, snow removal, trash cleanup, and other routine tasks is a long-term investment that pays off every time a customer admires the clean, well-maintained look of your property.