Affordable Care Act Coverage Plans are More Affordable Than Before

By Karen Stokes

Thanks to the President’s commitment to expanding access to health insurance and lowering health care costs for America’s families, coverage is more affordable now than ever before – 4 out of 5 consumers can find a plan that costs $10 or less a month.

Americans without health insurance or those who need to renew insurance for 2023, should go to HealthCare.gov between now and December 15 to ensure that their coverage begins on January 1, 2023.

“Right now there are 5.5 million people who have signed up for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage since open enrollment started. We’ve seen tremendous enrollment and 8900 have signed up for coverage in Wisconsin since November 1,” said Jessica Schubel, White House Director of Affordable Care Act and Health Care.

If you are unable to make the Dec. 15 deadline, you have until Jan. 15, 2023 to sign up but the coverage won’t begin until Feb. 1, 2023.

“Qualifications are that you have to live in the U.S. and are under the age of 65,” said Schubel. “Go to healthcare. gov to fill out a very simple application. It helps guide folks through various questions. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, healthcare is more affordable than ever before.”

For more information or to enroll or renew your healthcare plan go to healthcare.gov.

“This year coverage is more important than before, President Biden is proud to deliver on his promise to expand access to health insurance and lower health care costs for Americans,” Schubel said.