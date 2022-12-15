Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

You Are Invited to the Touchdowns for Hunger 20th Anniversary Celebration at Hunger Task Force on December 20

We can’t wait to see you and a guest at Hunger Task Force for the Touchdowns for Hunger 20th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, December 20 (8:30 – 11:00 am). Join Hunger Task Force, Sargento and the Green Bay Packers for this special milestone tailgate event.

Please note a few reminders and updates for the event:

  • Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Breakfast served at 8:45 a.m.; Program to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the tight event schedule, Donald Driver will not be able to sign autographs, but guests will have the opportunity for a photograph with him. Please do not bring any personal memorabilia or apparel for Donald Driver to sign.

For more information and to register online click here.

