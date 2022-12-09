Lockpicking: The Different Types of Locks

If you want to learn more about how to lockpick, then you need to start with the locks you’re aiming for. Here are a few of the popular types of locks.

Lockpicking is a great skill to have, but it’s difficult to master as there are so many different types of locks. You’ll need to learn each one to really know how to pick any lock you may need to open. To help you, here’s a look at the most popular lock styles out there right now.

Pin Cylinder Locks

Pin cylinder locks use a series of springs and pins to hold the lock’s plug in place. Something needs to lift the pins to the exact right height so they no longer block the plug, and you can turn the lock open. Normally, you use a key for this, but you can also use lockpicks to push up the pins.

Wafer Locks

A lot of cars have wafer locks, which are similar to pin cylinders, but they utilize flat pieces of metal to block the plug from rotating. Using similar methods, a key or a lockpicking tool can push the wafers out of the way and turn the plug, unlocking the lock. However, there are double-sided wafers that are significantly harder to lockpick.

Lever Locks

Lever locks are very similar to pin cylinders, as something must lift the small pieces of metal or “gates” to unlock the bolt stump. This bolt stump needs to rotate to open the lock, and the only way to do that is with a “bolt thrower.” Normally, keys for these locks have built-in bolt throwers, but a lockpicker will need special tools, like a jackknife lockpick set, to do this easily.

Disc Detainer Locks

One of the most unusual types of locks features rotating discs with slots that you need to align perfectly to cause a slide bar to drop down and open the lock. These locks are extremely secure and durable, and you’ll often see them outside because of this reason. Cheaper versions are very easy to pick, but you’ll need a lot of knowledge and the right tools to open proper disc detainer locks.

These are most of the locks out there on the market right now. While they aren’t the only ones, you’ll only really encounter these locks if you’re learning how to lockpick.