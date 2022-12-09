Moving Mishaps: Headaches To Avoid on Moving Day

Moving day can be a seriously stressful time for anybody. Learn about these common moving day issues so you can plan for and avoid them yourself.

Everyone will have at least a few moving days throughout their lives, some more than others. Even if you don’t plan to move very often, moving can be stressful and cause quite a few problems if you don’t properly prepare. We’ll go through some of the most common moving mishaps and tell you what problems you should avoid on moving day.

Still Packing On Moving Day

Moving day is hardly the time to still be packing things up. You’ll likely still have a few things out the night before, such as your toiletries and a change of clothes, but you should have the majority of your belongings packed before the day of the move. Trying to pack things when you need to focus on getting your boxes and suitcases into the car or moving van is a huge pain and will only make the entire day far more stressful than it needs to be.

Disruptive Kids and Pets

Have a list of activities and a plan to keep your children or pets busy to avoid this common headache on moving day. The last thing anyone wants is for their children or pets to get in the way and possibly hurt themselves while moving. Nothing spikes one’s frustration like trying to wrangle your pets or children while moving heavy boxes and furniture around. Depending on where you’re moving to, you might be unable to offload them on family or friends, but planning ahead for what your children or pets will do while you move will save you a ton of trouble.

Missing Critical Items

It’s unlikely you’ll be fully unpacked by the time moving day is over, but this is where another issue could pop up. Which box did you pack your work clothes in? Do you know where your important medication is? What about your valuables? You’ll want to organize your packed clothes before moving day arrives to avoid these worries and easily access the ones you need immediately. Pack your critical health items and valuables in a box or bag you keep with you, as you’ll want to access them as soon as you get moved in.

No Utilities in Your New Home

Don’t go through all the trouble of moving only to realize that the lights won’t turn on and the heat isn’t working. Even if moving went perfectly fine, lacking crucial utilities would give you a serious headache like no other. Double and triple-check that your utilities—water, electricity, and gas—are all set up and turned on before moving into your new home. You’ll want to be able to shower with the lights on after a long day of moving.

Proper preparation is the key to avoiding these common moving mishaps. With a little bit of forethought, your moving day should go off without a hitch.