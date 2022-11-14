Milwaukee Nonprofits Support Youth Affected by the Digital Divide with $50,000 in Grants from AT&T Foundation

Mayor Johnson joins AT&T in announcing grants to the Greater Milwaukee Urban League and Hmong American Friendship Association to help close the digital divide for city youth in need

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined AT&T today in announcing $50,000 in AT&T Foundation grants to the Greater Milwaukee Urban League (GMUL) and the Hmong American Friendship Association (HAFA) to support their work to help bridge the digital divide for African American and Hmong youth in the city. The effort is part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide.

A $25,000 AT&T Foundation grant will support the Greater Milwaukee Urban League’s educational programs aimed at combining digital literacy programming with foundational academic skills to help provide digital skills and access to technology for African American students in Milwaukee. Through the GMUL Technology Center, students in need receive access to devices, high-speed internet, computer software programs and digital training workshops to help them build new skills and complete homework during the school year.

“We know too many of our young people face challenges having the digital resources they need to succeed in school and be prepared for their future,” said Dr. Eve M. Hall, President & CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League. “This grant from the AT&T Foundation will help boost our efforts to integrate digital literacy and academic skills development as part of our educational programming.”

The Hmong American Friendship Association will also receive a $25,000 AT&T Foundation grant to help expand their youth academic program, which provides homework help and tutoring to Hmong students in the organization’s computer lab. Hmong students who may not have a device or internet at home receive academic support, digital literacy training, and tutoring.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life for Hmong families and help them become successful, contributing members of their community,” said Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy, HAFA Executive Director. “In today’s digital age, that means making sure our young people have the digital skills and resources they need for academic success. We are grateful to receive this grant from the AT&T Foundation to expand our program’s reach to more Hmong students.”

Millions of students across the U.S. are affected by the digital divide and do not have reliable internet or a computer at home to complete their homework, including many young people in underserved communities in Milwaukee.

“We believe all Americans, especially our youth, should be connected to the future, regardless of income or zip code,” said Paul Weirtz, State President of AT&T Wisconsin. “The AT&T Foundation is proud to support the efforts of these nonprofits to help close the digital divide for African American and Hmong youth in Milwaukee who need extra help to navigate and succeed in our digital world.”

For more than a century, the Greater Milwaukee Urban League has stood in the gap, working hard to empower communities and change lives for African Americans living in the greater Milwaukee area. GMUL’s vision is to ensure that Wisconsin becomes a top 10 place for African Americans to live and thrive and where the greater Milwaukee area becomes a leader in education and socioeconomic inclusion.

The Hmong American Friendship Association is dedicated to improving the quality of life for Southeast Asian refugee families in the Greater Milwaukee area by promoting self-sufficiency and the preservation of cultural heritage.

AT&T is committing more than $2 billion from 2021-2023 to help bridge the digital divide through affordable broadband offers for both consumers and education institutions, as well as high quality educational resources and community investment through AT&T Connected Learning, a program to connect students to skills, resources, and opportunities for success in school and in life. AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-quality internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We’re committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our company-wide $2 billion commitment from 2021 to 2023 to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we’ve committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.