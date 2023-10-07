Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Metcalfe Park Home Homeownership

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League, in partnership with Acts Housing, Alliant Capital, the City of Milwaukee, the City of Milwaukee Department of City Development, Gorman & Co., U.S. Bank, and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Alliance (WHEDA), celebrated homeownership in Metcalfe Park on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum.

This historic and multi-year collaboration has led to two families becoming first-time homeowners, transitioning from renting their homes to owning them, enabling them to build generational wealth. There are 28 more families who will become first-time homeowners as part of this work.

Attendees of the event included:

Sara Rodriguez, MSN, MPH, RN, Lieutenant Governor of the State of Wisconsin;
Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee;
Dr. Eve M. Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League;
Michael Gosman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acts Housing;
Ted Matkom, Wisconsin Market President of Gorman & Co.;
Elmer Moore Jr., Chief Executive Officer of WHEDA;
Sodi Nichols, Vice President of National Strategic Markets and Affordable Lending for U.S. Bank;
• New Metcalfe Park homeowner Melody Jones; and
Russell W. Stamper II, Alderman of the 15th District of Milwaukee.

