Metcalfe Park Home Homeownership

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League, in partnership with Acts Housing, Alliant Capital, the City of Milwaukee, the City of Milwaukee Department of City Development, Gorman & Co., U.S. Bank, and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Alliance (WHEDA), celebrated homeownership in Metcalfe Park on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum.

This historic and multi-year collaboration has led to two families becoming first-time homeowners, transitioning from renting their homes to owning them, enabling them to build generational wealth. There are 28 more families who will become first-time homeowners as part of this work.

Attendees of the event included:

• Sara Rodriguez, MSN, MPH, RN, Lieutenant Governor of the State of Wisconsin;

• Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee;

• Dr. Eve M. Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League;

• Michael Gosman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acts Housing;

• Ted Matkom, Wisconsin Market President of Gorman & Co.;

• Elmer Moore Jr., Chief Executive Officer of WHEDA;

• Sodi Nichols, Vice President of National Strategic Markets and Affordable Lending for U.S. Bank;

• New Metcalfe Park homeowner Melody Jones; and

• Russell W. Stamper II, Alderman of the 15th District of Milwaukee.