Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance…Even in Politics

By LaKeshia N. Myers

As a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, I learned the saying, “proper preparation prevents poor performance”—a prudent reminder that one must prepare well to ensure a hopeful outcome. In the aftermath of the 2022 mid-term elections, I posit that the “five p’s” be adopted by both major political parties.

As both parties take stock of their respective wins and losses, they should understand the following:

1. Recruit more diverse candidates—candidates on both sides of the aisle should be representative of the greater community. There is no reason why in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two the average age of the U.S. House of Representatives is fifty-eight and the U.S. Senate, sixty-four. While African Americans now make up thirteen percent of U.S. House members (which is equal to our US population), we still only hold three percent of U.S. Senate seats. The same could be said for work experience and skillset. In order to invigorate interest, you must attract a more diverse class of candidates.

2. Maintain Your Message—A key difference between the Evers & Barnes campaign (in my opinion) was the message. Governor Evers told everyone that would listen why they should vote for him (to uphold the veto). Lieutenant Governor Barnes struggled to find a message—ask the average Wisconsinite what they know about him, I’m sure they’d bring up his parents’ work history. Mr. & Mrs. Barnes weren’t running for senate, Mandela was, and his message was “lost in the sauce.” The same could be said for Tim Michels—“shaking up Madison” was not a message.

3. Allow the Primary Process to Play Out—Voters desire choice; therefore allow them the opportunity to have one. It is no secret that there was a concerted effort within the Democratic camp to out candidates prior to the primary election. This strategy backfired. Primaries exist for a reason; honor the process.

4. Republicans, Ditch Donald Trump—I understand he has a loyal following, but at this point, he is collateral damage for the Republican brand. As returns began to come in last Tuesday, the Republican picks driven by Trump’s chosen candidates failed to materialize.

Like every other Wisconsinite, I’m happy to be done with all of the campaign texts and emails—but campaigns are gearing up for spring elections. I can only hope they learn and do better the next time.