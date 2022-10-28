Did you know that laser engraving and UV laser marking are entirely different processes? Here are the best marking methods for various materials.

Does your business specialize in labeling and customizing products with imagery, lettering, logos, and more? If so, you must know the best marking methods for different materials to ensure the best success.

Wooden Products

Wood is an easy material to mark, as it’s nearly effortless to manipulate properly. The best marking method for wooden products is engraving—specifically laser engraving. The concentrated laser beam produced by a laser engraving machine is capable of accurately creating imagery, complex designs, and lettering on wood and many other materials (such as acrylics and coated metals.) If woodworking is less of a business and more of a hobby for you, hand engraving is also a reliable method for marking your wooden items.

Sensitive Materials

Certain materials and products, such as wires, wire bundles, and medicinal pills, require special marking methods that won’t physically damage their surfaces. For these applications, a UV laser marking machine is recommended. These devices produce a laser beam that, unlike a laser engraver, changes surface properties to create indelible, flat markings.

This method is especially helpful for more industrial applications where marked objects are exposed to extreme conditions (aerospace, defense, pharmaceutical, automotive, etc.). Laser marking and hot stamping are both suitable for customizing cables; however, UV laser marking machines produce more durable markings overall.

Metallic Materials

Both UV laser markings and laser engravings are suitable for effectively marking metallic materials. However, some metals benefit from a different type of marking—rotary engraving. This process cuts into materials using a motorized cutting tool connected to a device that provides control over the depth and width of the engravings. Rotary engraving is a common marking technique for brass, aluminum, gold, sterling silver, copper, and more.

If your business relies on customizing and labeling various items, it’s essential that you know the best-marking methods for different materials. Using the wrong machine or technique can damage your product permanently or produce subpar results overall.