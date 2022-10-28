MATC Requesting BIDs for OCC Roof Replacement Areas 11, 12, 13, 33, (31, 34) and WAC Chilldcare Roof Replacement

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2022-014

DUE: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 16, 2022

OCC Roof Replacement Areas 11, 12, 13, 33, (31, 34), Project 2023310.01

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction (GC), Demolition, Roofing & Sheet Metal

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2022-015

DUE: 2:30 PM, Tuesday, November 16, 2022

WAC Chilldcare Roof Replacement, Project 2023310.02

Single Prime Contract including: GC, Demolition, Carpentry, Roofing & Sheet Metal

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the time & date shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A mandatory tours of the project sites will be conducted. See Instructions to Bidders for details.

4. A goal of 20% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications and this contract that is strongly recommended.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.