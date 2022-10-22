Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Meet and Greet Voters in Milwaukee

By Karen Stokes

Three weeks before the midterm elections, candidates are finding ways to meet and socialize with voters.

With the barrage of political commercials that flirt with the truth, learning about the candidates running to represent you can be a challenge.

On Wednesday, Brownstone Social Lounge hosted a Happy Hour Social with Mandela Barnes. Food, drinks, music and fun while chatting it up with the Senate Candidate in a casual setting.

In a brief statement Barnes said, “We have a whole lot ahead of us, I left Milwaukee for college but I came back deliberately because this is the city that has given me so much and I owe it to Milwaukee to make sure the next generation has at least the same opportunities I had and make sure that we will have people to fight for us to make the city of Milwaukee better.”

“When people talk about issues and challenges we have with school and issues and challenges we have in the community most of the time this is from people that have no idea what’s going on and right now we have a chance to elect people who actually understand our values,” said Barnes.

By working together to increase voter turnout, the community will benefit.

“It’s important to vote because the political power of our community has to be felt and there’s so much effort in trying to stop us from using our power,” said State Representative David Bowen. “All votes matter, our voices matter so they are spending millions of dollars using their time and energy to stop us from getting to the polls. Don’t be silent, being silent isn’t an option.”

Early Voting Schedule for the 2022 General Election begins Tuesday, October 25 – Saturday, November 5

Go to city.Milwaukee.gov for information on locations, times and voter registration.

Election Day is November 8.