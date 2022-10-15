Don’t let a fire-related accident harm your local environment and residents. Here are some reasons why you should raise awareness for community fire prevention.

It’s hard to imagine just how dangerous a fire truly is, especially in today’s day and age, where fire-related injuries and fatalities are lower than ever in developed areas. However, it’s estimated by the NFPA that a fire department responds to a fire every 23 seconds throughout America, with a non-fatal fire injury occurring every 36 seconds.

Not to mention the most deadly wildfire in American history, the Peshtigo Fire, happened right here in the Midwest just over one hundred years ago. Even today, the importance of community fire prevention education cannot be understated. Read on to learn more about promoting better fire-prevention habits throughout your home and town.

Youth Education Is Invaluable

Now, it’s important that an entire community is properly educated on proper fire prevention habits and behaviors. However, this information is most valuable to younger children, as the lessons they learn will stick with them throughout the rest of their lives. Making children aware of the presence, dangers, and impact of fire from a young age is essential for building a safe relationship with fire.

While local fire departments often visit schools and camps to teach fire safety, it’s also a good idea to review these practices at home. Discuss with your children how they can be more fire-safe at home, school, and in public.

The Environmental Impact

While modern-day fire causes little to no fatalities, the damage caused to the environment is significant. The destruction of natural ecosystems displaces and even kills native wildlife. It also dramatically reduces the amount of carbon dioxide-sucking trees, reducing our air quality.

Burning natural resources also releases massive amounts of carbon monoxide and other greenhouse gases, which warms the planet and leads to even more devastating weather events and conditions. Unfortunately, a warmer planet means more frequent fires, thus continuing this detrimental cycle of destruction.

How You Can Help Your Community

Community outreach is essential when it comes to fire prevention. In fact, a large responsibility of many wildland firefighters is to regularly prepare communities for wildfires. As an individual, you can promote better fire education by holding public events or even sharing tips with your neighbors.

Ensure that your local schools have youth education programs in place and continue those lessons at home with your children. Ultimately, if you lead by example and ensure the best possible fire preparedness at home and in public, other residents will follow suit.

Understanding the importance of community fire prevention education can better prepare you and your neighbors for disasters, as well as prevent fires from occurring in the first place. Contact your local government if you believe your fire prevention education is lacking, and convince them to help run more educational events, especially for community youths.