Uncontained Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles, Displacing Thousands: How to Help

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Fierce wildfires are devastating the greater Los Angeles area, claiming at least five lives and forcing 100,000 residents to evacuate. Sparked by dry conditions and powerful winds, these fires have created unprecedented destruction in regions not typically known for such disasters.

The Palisades Fire, the most destructive in Los Angeles history, has scorched over 17,234 acres—nearly 27 square miles—destroying more than 1,000 structures. This massive blaze remains entirely uncontained, with evacuation orders still in place. Meanwhile, the Lidia Fire, covering 80 acres, is at 40% containment, and firefighters have managed to control the 30-acre Woodley Fire. The Sunset Fire, which ignited Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills, has rapidly expanded to 60 acres, threatening iconic landmarks.

“These are unprecedented conditions,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell during a Wednesday morning press conference, urging residents to comply with evacuation orders. “This is a tragic time in our history here in Los Angeles, but a time when we’re really tested and see who we really are.”

Power Outages and Displacement

The fires have left more than 350,000 energy customers without power, including 200,000 in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the nation. Businesses and homes in Pacific Palisades have suffered extensive damage, leaving thousands of residents uncertain about their future.

“This is significant,” said Joanne Nowlin, Los Angeles regional executive director for the American Red Cross. “It’s not just the fire, but you’ve got wind damage, power outages, trees falling, and deteriorating air quality. This is impacting thousands and thousands of folks in Los Angeles.”

State and Local Response

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night, deploying more than 1,400 firefighters to combat the blazes. However, with high winds fueling the flames, experts warn that the fires will likely grow further.

How to Help

As Los Angeles faces this catastrophic crisis, several organizations are mobilizing to assist evacuees and first responders.

• California Fire Foundation: This organization works with local fire agencies and community-based groups to support communities affected by wildfires. They are currently aiding victims of the Palisades Fire.

• World Central Kitchen: Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, the nonprofit provides meals and water to first responders and evacuees on the ground.

• California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund: This fund targets underserved communities and aims to provide long-term recovery relief for those most in need.

• CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation: This group offers financial aid to firefighters and their families, supports burn victims, and promotes firefighter health and safety.

• American Red Cross: Hundreds of volunteers have been deployed to Los Angeles to operate shelters and provide meals, medical care, and emergency supplies to displaced families.

• Airbnb.org and 211 LA: These organizations are collaborating to offer temporary housing for evacuees in Los Angeles County.

How You Can Help

Donations to these organizations can directly support evacuees, first responders, and long-term recovery efforts. Contributions of money, time, or resources are critical as Los Angeles battles this ongoing crisis.

In these trying times, Los Angeles Police Chief McDonnell’s words echo a collective sentiment: “This is when we see who we really are.”