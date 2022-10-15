October is Careers in Construction Month

By Karen Stokes

Careers in Construction Month is a nationwide campaign held to increase public awareness of construction careers.

“Careers in construction month is for greater awareness of what the construction industry offers to a very diverse wide-range of talent. What we’re trying to do is create greater awareness of those opportunities in the construction industry for really well paying family sustaining jobs,” said John Huggett, Vice President of the Central Operations team at The Boldt Company.

As the demand for construction workers rises, the industry is struggling with the labor shortage.

According to the National Association of Homebuilders, over two million additional builders will be needed to appropriately address the demand. Additionally, a survey from the Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk Inc. found that 93% of construction firms have open positions, 91% of which they struggle to fill.

“There is a lot of work going on in Wisconsin, we are looking for help and it is in a variety of areas,” Huggett said. “Certainly some areas require more training or an advanced degree while some require a wanting to, a great work ethic and a commitment to learn.

”Huggett added, “We start fairly young to try to create awareness in the middle schools and also the high schools as students are trying to explore different opportunities that they might be interested in.”

Metro Milwaukee is also in the middle of a construction boom, with dozens of new projects popping up across the community. These projects need builders.

“The largest project we’re working on is a major expansion at the Medical Campus Improvement Program for Childrens Wisconsin,” said Huggett. “This has been a fantastic project to be able to advance the services that Children’s Wisconsin provides to our youth in the Milwaukee area.”

“We are also in the process of an expansion to their emergency department. That’s going to make that experience much more user friendly to the kids and their families,” he said.

The best way to contact Boldt Company is through the website, www.Boldt.com.

“The employment inquiries are up to date and have the most current information when opportunities are available for prospective candidates,” Huggett said.

For the past two years, Boldt was a top-ranked company in the Best Places to Work “large” category in the Milwaukee area.